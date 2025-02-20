Young athletes from Brovary received invitations to international tournaments in France and Germany

Foreign partners continue to support children from the Brovary community, providing them with opportunities for development and participation in international events. This was announced by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

Foreign friends continue to support children from our community - Ihor Sapozhko wrote.

In particular, according to him, twelve young football players from Brovary aged 12 will take part in an international tournament in the French city of Fontaine-sous-Bois. The competition will take place on June 20-22, and the team from Brovary will compete with European rivals.

In addition, JenaUA is organizing a two-week summer vacation for 16 children from the community in the German city of Jena. "The children will spend 14 days there during their summer vacation. I hope that the experience will be unforgettable for them," said Ihor Sapozhko.

In addition, young swimmers from the Brovary community have been invited to participate in a swimming tournament to be held in Erlangen (Germany) on March 14-17. "It will be attended by 13 of our children, who, I am convinced, will demonstrate their skills and abilities, - said Ihor Sapozhko.

According to the mayor of Brovary, all the costs of organizing the trips, the children's stay and participation in the events were covered by the community's foreign partners.

The Brovary community has established partnerships with the following cities: Fontaine-sous-Bois (France), Hengyang (China), Zhanjiang (China), Rockford (USA), Sillamäe (Estonia), Krasnitsky Poviat (Poland), Gniezno Poviat (Poland), Grodzie Poviat (Poland), Tonala (Mexico), Santa Marinella (Italy).

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the German cities of Erlangen and Jena joined the list in 2022. They became the main support for the Brovary community during the full-scale war.

The cooperation between Brovary, Jena, and Erlangen covered a wide range of areas, from the supply of medical equipment to educational exchanges and humanitarian aid.

According to Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, in November 2022, with the support of Jena, Erlangen and the German Engagement Global, equipment worth more than UAH 3.9 million was purchased for the Brovary hospital. In the winter of 2023, the community received a fan heater and a generator from Jena to maintain power supply. In March of the same year, the cities officially cemented their partnership with a solidarity agreement.

June 2023 was a landmark year for the Brovary delegation's visit to Germany, where Ukrainians learned about the functioning of utilities and educational institutions. In the fall of 2023, the partnership continued to expand: in October, the city of Jena donated a bus to the Brovary community to transport students of the Knyazhytsky Lyceum, and on Christmas Eve, the community's children received humanitarian gifts from the residents of the German city.

The beginning of 2024 was marked by an official visit of Mayor Ihor Sapozhko and a Brovary delegation to Jena and Erlangen to discuss energy, housing, and economic development. In April, the JenaUA e.V. association was established in Jena to deepen cooperation. In the same month, five Brovary German teachers took part in an educational exchange in Jena schools, learning about local teaching methods.

In October 2024, representatives of the city of Jena, led by MP Matthias Mitt, visited Brovary, meeting with local residents and internally displaced persons in the modular town. They also visited the Brovary Hospital, where equipment purchased with the support of German partners is in operation.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Erlangen has received more than 1,600 refugees from Ukraine, including residents of Brovary.

In addition to humanitarian aid, cultural exchange is also developing. A number of educational initiatives have been organized, including photo exchanges between schoolchildren and joint sports events.