"You are our strength": Zelenskyy awarded 53 citizens of Ukraine for saving and rebuilding the country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree awarding state honors to 53 Ukrainian men and women from various regions of the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the head of state.

Details

Among those awarded are people who rescued the wounded from under the rubble after shelling, restored and launched power plants, operated on the wounded without sleep and rest, and engaged in volunteering.

Each of them, in their place, supported people and the country when it was most difficult. They rescued, treated, restored, supported, did not let people give up, restored faith. It is thanks to such people that Ukraine stood strong and continues to live. I thank each and every one of you for being there. You are our strength - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

The President of Ukraine signed bills No. 14169 and No. 14170, which expand tax benefits for the import of defense goods and simplify customs procedures. This refers to components for drones, demining machines, and other products for the modernization and repair of weapons.