"You are our strength": Zelenskyy awarded 53 citizens of Ukraine for saving and rebuilding the country

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
01:04 PM • 6552 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 10614 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 11397 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 11256 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 85612 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 102415 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 39099 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 38228 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33719 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27402 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.2m/s
77%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 15222 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 14690 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 59977 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 12718 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoJanuary 1, 08:12 AM • 10006 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 9778 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 85593 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 50803 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 87385 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 85306 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 3886 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 20126 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 21857 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 50806 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 22237 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system
Truth Social

"You are our strength": Zelenskyy awarded 53 citizens of Ukraine for saving and rebuilding the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored 53 Ukrainian men and women from various regions of the country with state awards. Among the awardees are people who rescued the wounded, restored power plants, performed surgeries, and engaged in volunteering.

"You are our strength": Zelenskyy awarded 53 citizens of Ukraine for saving and rebuilding the country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree awarding state honors to 53 Ukrainian men and women from various regions of the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the head of state.

Details

Among those awarded are people who rescued the wounded from under the rubble after shelling, restored and launched power plants, operated on the wounded without sleep and rest, and engaged in volunteering.

Each of them, in their place, supported people and the country when it was most difficult. They rescued, treated, restored, supported, did not let people give up, restored faith. It is thanks to such people that Ukraine stood strong and continues to live. I thank each and every one of you for being there. You are our strength

- Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

The President of Ukraine signed bills No. 14169 and No. 14170, which expand tax benefits for the import of defense goods and simplify customs procedures. This refers to components for drones, demining machines, and other products for the modernization and repair of weapons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
charity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine