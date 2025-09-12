Kyiv hosts the vanguard of the "Coalition of the Willing": representatives of delegations from 5 European countries are in the capital

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced a meeting in Kyiv with high-ranking officials from key European countries. Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, they hosted delegations from Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy. Yermak reported this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

As Yermak said, these visits have not only practical but also symbolic significance for strengthening security in Europe and the world.

Their presence (of world leaders – ed.) right now is a powerful signal – together we are working to strengthen common security. These states are at the forefront of the "coalition of the willing" that is forming a new security system on the European continent – Yermak emphasized.

He noted that the events of recent months have confirmed: partners are becoming more decisive, making faster decisions, and security guarantees for Ukraine are acquiring practical meaning.

We are grateful to our friends for being with us today in Kyiv – the capital of a country that is fighting not only for itself but also for justice and security of all Europe – stated the Head of the Presidential Office.

Concluding, Yermak emphasized that the future of Europe is being forged in Ukraine.

"Freedom has no borders. The future of a strong and secure Europe is being forged here and now."

Recall

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived in Kyiv and announced a new package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions target the shadow fleet that transports Russian oil, as well as companies and individuals supplying technology and materials for weapons production.

Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv by train to see the destruction from the Russian invasion. He will talk about new initiatives to support the wounded.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv. Talks are expected on security, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and increasing pressure on Russia.