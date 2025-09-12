Kyiv hosts the vanguard of the "Coalition of the Willing": representatives of delegations from 5 European countries are in the capital

$41.310.10
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 4266 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 12597 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 10800 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 12763 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
05:51 AM • 36635 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 38855 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52165 views
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52165 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 80328 views
September 11, 02:55 PM • 80328 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 39996 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:46 AM • 12597 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 80328 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 02:08 PM • 54483 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings September 11, 11:11 AM • 72798 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history September 11, 05:01 AM • 75558 views
Kyiv hosts the vanguard of the "Coalition of the Willing": representatives of delegations from 5 European countries are in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

Representatives of the Government and the Office of the President of Ukraine met delegations from Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy in Kyiv. The symbolic significance of the visits is emphasized – it is important for strengthening the security of Europe and the world.

Kyiv hosts the vanguard of the "Coalition of the Willing": representatives of delegations from 5 European countries are in the capital

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced a meeting in Kyiv with high-ranking officials from key European countries. Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, they hosted delegations from Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy. Yermak reported this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

As Yermak said, these visits have not only practical but also symbolic significance for strengthening security in Europe and the world. 

Their presence (of world leaders – ed.) right now is a powerful signal – together we are working to strengthen common security. These states are at the forefront of the "coalition of the willing" that is forming a new security system on the European continent

– Yermak emphasized.

He noted that the events of recent months have confirmed: partners are becoming more decisive, making faster decisions, and security guarantees for Ukraine are acquiring practical meaning.

We are grateful to our friends for being with us today in Kyiv – the capital of a country that is fighting not only for itself but also for justice and security of all Europe

– stated the Head of the Presidential Office.

Concluding, Yermak emphasized that the future of Europe is being forged in Ukraine.

"Freedom has no borders. The future of a strong and secure Europe is being forged here and now."

Recall

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived in Kyiv and announced a new package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions target the shadow fleet that transports Russian oil, as well as companies and individuals supplying technology and materials for weapons production. 

Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv by train to see the destruction from the Russian invasion. He will talk about new initiatives to support the wounded.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv. Talks are expected on security, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and increasing pressure on Russia.

Stepan Haftko

Politics
"Coalition of the Willing"
charity
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv