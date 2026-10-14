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Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The Houthis are procuring components from China for analogues of Iranian missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km. This could intensify their strikes on Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Yemeni Houthis are attempting to create ballistic missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km using Chinese parts – AP
Photo: AP

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen are attempting to establish production of advanced medium-range ballistic missiles by purchasing the necessary components from Chinese suppliers. The Associated Press reports this, citing research by the British organization Conflict Armament Research, UNN writes.

Details

According to the researchers, the Houthis are seeking components that could be used to create an analogue of Iran’s precision-guided ballistic missile, the "Khorramshahr-4 (Kheibar Shekan)." Its range is approximately 2,000 km, which could potentially allow the group to carry out more precise strikes against targets in Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Analysts note that these are not ordinary dual-use goods, but specific components whose manufacture requires knowledge of missile-weapons design.

The Houthis seek to expand their own missile production

The Houthis’ local ambitions regarding production exceed what was previously believed

— said Fabian Hinz, a senior analyst at Conflict Armament Research.

According to the researchers, the attempts to obtain Chinese components may indicate that the Houthis seek to reduce their dependence on external suppliers of finished weapons and develop their own production capabilities.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to journalists’ request for comment on the findings of the study. At the same time, Beijing had previously condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi airports and called on the parties to de-escalate.

The report appeared amid a new escalation of hostilities in Yemen. Last month, Saudi Arabian forces and the Yemeni government launched a military operation aimed at pushing the Houthis out of the area of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—one of the key routes for international trade and oil transportation.

Houthis’ second strike on Riyadh airport in two days claimed one life and injured 11 people12.10.26, 08:45 • 4352 views

Stepan Haftko

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