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Houthis’ second strike on Riyadh airport in two days claimed one life and injured 11 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1730 views

A projectile hit the passenger terminal at Riyadh airport, sparking a fire. The Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack involving missiles and drones.

Houthis’ second strike on Riyadh airport in two days claimed one life and injured 11 people

One person was killed and 11 injured as a result of the second strike in two days on the international airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Officials reported this, UNN writes, citing the BBC.

Details

A spokesperson for the Saudi military said that on Sunday a projectile hit King Khalid International Airport, causing a fire in one of the passenger halls. The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement on X that one person, a Pakistani national, was killed in the attack.

This happened a day after a strike on the same airport killed 13 people and injured 308 others, following similar strikes earlier this week.

The death toll from the strike on Riyadh Airport has risen to 12, with more than 300 people injured11.10.26, 04:38 • 5544 views

The Houthis in Yemen said they were behind the attacks and warned airlines and passengers against using Saudi Arabia's airports and airspace.

The group said that over the past 24 hours it had attacked the airport with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones.

They also attacked oil facilities and Dammam Airport in eastern Saudi Arabia, their military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said.

He promised to continue the "escalation of operations deep inside Saudi Arabia," warning that all Saudi airports were potential targets, except those located in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The Houthis again warned of a threat to Saudi airports after a deadly attack on Riyadh11.10.26, 15:09 • 3364 views

The Houthis said they were attacking Saudi Arabia because of its support for government forces in Yemen's civil war, as well as because of an airstrike on the airport in Sana'a.

On Sunday, Major General Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led military coalition, said that air defenses had intercepted a missile near the airport in Riyadh while authorities battled a fire caused by an "unknown projectile" that hit passenger hall No. 4.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States would "make a decision" and "act very quickly" on whether to strike the Houthis, while British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting suggested that the United Kingdom could "potentially" provide more support to Saudi Arabia.

Julia Shramko

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