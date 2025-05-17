Witcoff canceled his visit to Putin after Russia rejected the US-Ukraine peace plan - media

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff canceled a trip to Kremlin head Vladimir Putin after the Russian dictator refused to discuss a peace plan developed by Witkoff together with Ukraine and Europe. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

Putin's reluctance to engage in substantive peace talks has become more obvious in recent days even to those in the Trump administration who were inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt. On Thursday last week, Russian officials told Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, that Putin did not want to discuss the 22-point peace plan Witkoff had developed with Ukraine and Europe, - said the publication's sources.

The interlocutors noted that these 22 points were discussed in detail the following day during a telephone conversation between Ukrainian and American officials.

Ukraine was represented in this conversation by Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov; the US was represented by Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also a national security advisor, and General Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy to Kyiv. Russia's reaction led Witkoff, who has met with Putin for negotiations four times since February, to postpone previous plans to meet with the Russian leader this week, - adds the publication.

Recall

A meeting between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may take place, but only if the parties reach "certain agreements".