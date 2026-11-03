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Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movie

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Will Smith and Sheree Zampino appeared together at Sydney Airport after filming the movie “Supermax.” They remain on friendly terms.

Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movie

Hollywood actor Will Smith reunited with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino during a trip to Australia. The former couple were spotted together at Sydney Airport after the actor completed filming his new action movie. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Smith, 57, and Zampino, 58, appeared together at the airport on October 28. They were smiling and talking as they prepared to leave Australia.

The actor was in Sydney filming the upcoming movie "Supermax"—a detective action thriller set in one of the world's most secure prisons.

What is known about Will Smith's relationship with his ex-wife

Will Smith and Sheree Zampino were married from 1992 to 1995. They have a son together, Trey, who is now 33. Despite their divorce, the former couple maintained a friendly relationship and continued raising their son together.

Suki Waterhouse revealed how her relationship with Bradley Cooper changed her attitude toward her personal life03.11.26, 03:05 • 3900 views

Zampino also managed to build a relationship with the actor's second wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, although misunderstandings arose between the women at first.

During the Red Table Talk show in 2022, Sheree said that her main condition was for Jada to treat Trey well. Over time, both women learned to respect each other's personal boundaries.

Will and Jada married in 1997 and have two children together—Jaden and Willow. In 2023, Jada admitted that she and the actor had been living separately for several years, although they officially remain married.

Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendship03.11.26, 06:05 • 1794 views

Stepan Haftko

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