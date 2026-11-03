Suki Waterhouse revealed how her relationship with Bradley Cooper changed her attitude toward her personal life

British actress and singer Suki Waterhouse spoke for the first time in a long while about her experience of being in a public relationship with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. She admitted that the romance at a young age taught her to separate her personal life from publicity, E! News reports, citing an interview with The Times, writes UNN.

Details

Waterhouse, who dated Cooper from 2013 to 2015, said that at the time she did not realize all the consequences of being in a relationship under constant public scrutiny.

When you are younger, you approach everything so blindly and do not think about the consequences, including, perhaps, relationships the actress noted, without directly naming her former partner.

How the actress's personal life has changed

According to 34-year-old Waterhouse, she has now learned to separate her private life from her public life.

You can have a private life and a public life at the same time. I know how to distinguish between the two she explained.

The actress has been in a relationship with Robert Pattinson since 2018. In 2024, the couple had a daughter.

Waterhouse admitted that her current relationship has made her unexpectedly happy, especially in light of her previous romantic experience.

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