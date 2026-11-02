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Lenny Kravitz denied rumors of his own death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

Lenny Kravitz is alive, and rumors of his death in the Learjet 60 crash in Florida turned out to be false. All nine people on board were killed.

Lenny Kravitz denied rumors of his own death

Singer Lenny Kravitz went to great lengths to dispel fans’ doubts and make it crystal clear: he did not die in the horrific plane crash that occurred in Florida this weekend. The artist decided to respond to these rumors directly, reports UNN, citing TMZ.

Details

False information began circulating online on Sunday afternoon after a Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area near the Cresthaven neighborhood in Palm Beach. Internet sleuths mistakenly identified the pilot and later linked her identity to Lenny Kravitz.

The pilot had previously posted a photo suggesting that she was flying a plane carrying Lenny—and at the time, the route matched that of the aircraft that crashed. Internet users decided this was enough to declare the 62-year-old rock musician dead.

Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died24.03.26, 13:52 • 79087 views

In response to these rumors, Lenny’s team told TMZ: "These reports are not true and are false."

The pilot, who was mistakenly identified as someone else, also posted a statement on TikTok: "I recently learned that rumors were circulating claiming that I was the pilot of the plane that crashed in Palm Beach. I would like to respectfully clarify: that is not the case. I ask that you stop speculating and spreading misinformation about this tragedy, and show respect for everyone affected by it. My heart goes out to those who died and to everyone who was affected."

In addition

According to media reports, a private plane carrying 9 people crashed just 8 miles from the Mar-a-Lago estate. All 9 people aboard the plane died.

A chilling recording of air traffic controller communications reveals the final moments of the flight: a woman can be heard shouting, "Oh, damn, we’re running out of time!"

It later became known that the co-pilot was a 20-year-old woman who obtained her pilot’s license before graduating from school.

Antonina Tumanova

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