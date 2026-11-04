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What is the situation with electricity and water in Kyiv — morning update

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9694 views

Water service has been restored on the left bank and in Obolon; pressure is reduced on the right bank. Emergency power outages are in effect across the city.

What is the situation with electricity and water in Kyiv — morning update

Water supply has been partially restored in Kyiv, but emergency power outages are still in effect. Kyivvodokanal and DTEK reported this on November 4, UNN writes.

Water

The capital's water supply has been partially restored, Kyivvodokanal reported.

"Currently, water supply has already been restored on the city's left bank, as well as in the Obolonskyi district. Reduced water pressure remains in the right-bank part of the city," the company reported.

According to the statement, the work continued uninterrupted throughout the night. Specialists are currently continuing to work on increasing pressure in the water supply network in order to restore water supply in all districts of the city.

The city's sewage system is operating normally.

Electricity

In Kyiv, emergency power outages have been introduced by order of NPC Ukrenergo, DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks reported.

Outage schedules are not in effect. Kyiv residents are urged to consume electricity wisely, if they currently have it, to help stabilize the system.    

Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on the energy sector — Ukrenergo03.11.26, 16:55 • 12344 views

Julia Shramko

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