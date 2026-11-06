Western regions may be involved in restoring the energy system after Russian attacks — Koretskyi

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
10:23 PM • 10375 views
Trump announced a major deal that could cover not only Ukraine but all of Europe
08:18 PM • 15397 views
Participants in the fatal brawl in Slovakia have no connection to Ukraine’s Defense Forces — Foreign Ministry
07:33 PM • 15045 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyedVideo
November 5, 07:18 PM • 16288 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline
November 5, 07:04 PM • 12655 views
"A new mechanism for returning Ukrainians has been launched" — Lubinets spoke about an informal meeting with Melania Trump Video
Exclusive
November 5, 06:20 PM • 14527 views
Fatal brawl in Slovakia: Ukraine’s Air Force denied information about the involvement of its military personnel
November 5, 04:40 PM • 19377 views
Melania Trump received an order from Ukraine and handed letters to Zelenskyy and PutinPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 03:54 PM • 31273 views
Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk
November 5, 02:28 PM • 24731 views
Volodymyr Tsenov was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 15 millionPhoto
November 5, 01:47 PM • 37629 views
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Responsible for military aid to Ukraine: Christian Freuding to head the BundeswehrPhotoNovember 5, 03:31 PM • 4726 views
A Ukrainian serviceman was killed during a fight at a hotel in Slovakia; a suspect was detainedNovember 5, 03:34 PM • 6674 views
Forecasts improve, but shares fall — what is happening with luxury brand Ralph LaurenNovember 5, 04:10 PM • 10463 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statementsNovember 5, 05:09 PM • 14905 views
Scientists have rejected the leading theory about the origin of Stonehenge’s Altar StoneNovember 5, 05:31 PM • 9476 views
Publications
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s declineNovember 5, 07:18 PM • 16288 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statementsNovember 5, 05:09 PM • 14971 views
Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk
Exclusive
November 5, 03:54 PM • 31273 views
Voluntary return after unauthorized absence: the Ministry of Defense answered when servicemembers may be assigned combat missionsNovember 5, 01:47 PM • 37629 views
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensationNovember 5, 12:58 PM • 26423 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
David Arakhamia
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
White House
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Goncourt Prize winner admits using AI in novel08:32 PM • 3684 views
Scientists have rejected the leading theory about the origin of Stonehenge’s Altar StoneNovember 5, 05:31 PM • 9586 views
Forecasts improve, but shares fall — what is happening with luxury brand Ralph LaurenNovember 5, 04:10 PM • 10516 views
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaultsNovember 5, 02:54 PM • 17500 views
Melania Trump outraged by the US's aggressive immigration policy after acquaintances were deportedNovember 5, 02:39 PM • 17576 views
Actual
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Starlink
ChatGPT

Western regions may be involved in restoring the energy system after Russian attacks — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

This winter, western regions may be involved in restoring infrastructure following Russian attacks in Kyiv and the frontline regions. The government expects additional emergency crews.

Western regions may be involved in restoring the energy system after Russian attacks — Koretskyi

This winter, Ukraine’s western regions may once again be called upon to help eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv and the frontline regions. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this following a meeting with representatives of local communities in the Lviv region, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this concerns, in particular, sending additional emergency power crews.

This winter, we will likely once again turn to the western regions for practical assistance, including the involvement of additional emergency power crews to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv and the frontline regions. Only by acting together, in unity and solidarity, will we be able to resist the enemy and ensure the country’s vital functions

- the head of government noted.

He emphasized the importance of continuing to protect critical infrastructure facilities and ensuring backup power, primarily for electricity, heating, and water supply systems.

Let us remind you

The government introduced monthly payments for workers who restore critical infrastructure after Russian attacks. The additional payments will be in effect from November through March.

Koretskyi and Fico held intergovernmental consultations in Lviv — what they agreed on05.11.26, 17:45 • 3870 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Explosions
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukraine
Kyiv