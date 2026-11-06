Western regions may be involved in restoring the energy system after Russian attacks — Koretskyi

This winter, Ukraine’s western regions may once again be called upon to help eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv and the frontline regions. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this following a meeting with representatives of local communities in the Lviv region, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this concerns, in particular, sending additional emergency power crews.

This winter, we will likely once again turn to the western regions for practical assistance, including the involvement of additional emergency power crews to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv and the frontline regions. Only by acting together, in unity and solidarity, will we be able to resist the enemy and ensure the country’s vital functions - the head of government noted.

He emphasized the importance of continuing to protect critical infrastructure facilities and ensuring backup power, primarily for electricity, heating, and water supply systems.

Let us remind you

The government introduced monthly payments for workers who restore critical infrastructure after Russian attacks. The additional payments will be in effect from November through March.

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