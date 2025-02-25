Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 23939 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 23939 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 43804 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 43804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 85709 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 85709 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 50857 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 50857 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111125 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111125 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98018 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112131 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116604 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116604 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149426 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115126 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115126 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 92800 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 49767 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106042 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 60949 views

05:35 AM • 60949 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 45379 views

09:03 AM • 45379 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 85415 views

09:20 AM • 85415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111082 views

06:23 AM • 111082 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149401 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 140299 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140299 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172787 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 19066 views

09:59 AM • 19066 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 45379 views

09:03 AM • 45379 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132847 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134732 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134732 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163179 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163179 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east

Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32738 views

Calm winter weather with partly cloudy skies and minimal precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from +8°C in Lviv to -8°C in the eastern regions, with no precipitation in most areas.

Calm winter weather will prevail in Ukraine on February 25. Most regions are expected to have partly cloudy skies without precipitation, but in the east of the country, light snow is possible in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv, the temperature will rise to +3°C during the day, while in Lviv it will be even warmer - up to +8°C. In the south, in particular in Odesa and Simferopol, the weather is also relatively mild - from +2 to +4°C. 

It will be cooler in the central and eastern regions. In Dnipro, thermometers will show -4...-2°C, in Kharkiv - up to -5°C, and in Donetsk and Luhansk - up to -8°C. There may be light snow in some places. 

Image

The average daytime temperature across the country will be around -3 to -1°C. There will be little precipitation, so the day promises to be favorable for walking and traveling.

Weather forecast for February 21: where snow and frost down to -6°C are expected in Ukraine21.02.25, 07:48 • 33847 views

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyKyivKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising