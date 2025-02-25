Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east

Calm winter weather will prevail in Ukraine on February 25. Most regions are expected to have partly cloudy skies without precipitation, but in the east of the country, light snow is possible in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv, the temperature will rise to +3°C during the day, while in Lviv it will be even warmer - up to +8°C. In the south, in particular in Odesa and Simferopol, the weather is also relatively mild - from +2 to +4°C.

It will be cooler in the central and eastern regions. In Dnipro, thermometers will show -4...-2°C, in Kharkiv - up to -5°C, and in Donetsk and Luhansk - up to -8°C. There may be light snow in some places.

The average daytime temperature across the country will be around -3 to -1°C. There will be little precipitation, so the day promises to be favorable for walking and traveling.

