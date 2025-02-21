Weather forecast for February 21: where snow and frost down to -6°C are expected in Ukraine

On February 21, Ukraine is expected to have cold and cloudy weather. Most of the country will have partly cloudy weather, but no precipitation. Temperatures during the day will fluctuate between -6°...-4°C. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv and in the east of the country, particularly in Kharkiv, it will be slightly colder, with temperatures ranging from -6° to -4°C, without precipitation. In Lviv and Dnipro, temperatures will be between -5° and -3°C, also without significant rain or snow. Odesa and Luhansk will experience similar conditions, with temperatures ranging from -3° to -1°C.

In contrast, in the east and south of the country, including Donetsk, Simferopol and Melitopol, there may be light snow for a short time. Temperatures in these cities will not exceed +1°C, which will add some coldness to the day. At the same time, dryer and clearer weather is expected to the south in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, without precipitation.

In general, it will be a typical winter day for Ukraine: partly cloudy, without heavy precipitation, but with a noticeable cold.

