Frosty weather will continue to linger, warming forecast has not changed - weather forecaster

On Thursday, February 20, the weather in Ukraine will remain mostly dry and frosty. This forecast was posted on Facebook by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

"It's still cold in Ukraine on Thursday. (...) The forecast is still warm - no changes since February 25," Didenko wrote.

According to her, tomorrow night the temperature will be -9...-15 degrees, with the temperature on the Left Bank reaching -12...-19 degrees, and in the East up to -20 degrees. During the day on February 20, -1...-6 degrees is expected.

"Tomorrow, light snow is likely at night and in the morning in the west and north, and during the day - in the central regions, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson. In the rest of the country, there will be no significant precipitation. There is ice on the roads," Didenko summarized.

An increase in air temperature in Ukraine is expected from February 25. Until then, frosts with temperatures down to -19 degrees in the east will persist, said weather forecaster Natalia Didenko. According to her, next week the temperature will be 1-5 degrees Celsius at first, and then +4+9, even up to +10 degrees in the west and south.