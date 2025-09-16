$41.280.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

Poland's new president, Karol Nawrocki, called on NATO to step up efforts to be ready for war and expressed confidence that the Russian drone attack on Poland on September 10 was directed from Moscow. He supported Donald Trump's call for NATO countries to stop importing Russian oil.

We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki

The new President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, called on NATO to intensify its efforts to "be ready for war." Nordot reports this, writes UNN.

We must do everything to be ready for war. Because only this will give us peace

- he noted.

Nawrocki noted that he has no doubt that the Russian drone attack on Poland on September 10 "was directly controlled from Moscow."

He expressed confidence that the attack was "directly controlled from Moscow" and was a demonstration of Russian President Vladimir Putin's capabilities. Although only three or four drones were shot down, the president emphasized that he was satisfied that no Polish soldier or civilian was killed.

Nawrocki also supported US President Donald Trump's call for NATO countries to stop importing Russian oil, warning that continued trade only encourages Moscow to further aggression. This call, in particular, concerns Hungary, Slovakia, and France, which imports Russian oil from India.

The President of Poland emphasized that only sanctions and Trump can force Putin to stop the war and preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine. He added that "Europe must support him in this."

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones crossed Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. In the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car. Due to this, the airport in Rzeszów was closed, and the airspace over Lublin airport was also closed.

The head of the country's government, Donald Tusk, confirmed information about opening fire on objects that violated the country's airspace and convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs.

Also on September 15, a drone was discovered over government buildings and the Belvedere Palace in Poland. The State Protection Service neutralized it, and two Belarusian citizens were detained.

Olga Rozgon

