We call on the US and other Western states to provide us with long-range missiles for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation - MFA

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 318 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 2714 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 2724 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 19394 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 60239 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 90095 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 85795 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 108524 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 79272 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 80731 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.7m/s
36%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 70794 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 38177 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 45488 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 86315 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 34162 views
Publications
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 2770 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 142462 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 144967 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 226945 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 205953 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Yurii Ihnat
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 95256 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 126752 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 128570 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 123289 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 155413 views
Actual
The New York Times
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

We call on the US and other Western states to provide us with long-range missiles for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on partners to provide long-range weapons and air defense after a massive shelling by the Russian Federation. Russia ignores peaceful initiatives and damaged the building of the EU Representation.

We call on the US and other Western states to provide us with long-range missiles for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation - MFA

Another massive shelling of Ukraine by the Russian armed forces proves that Russia completely disregards the efforts of the world community to restore comprehensive, just and sustainable peace. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Putin's disregard for the peace process initiated by US President Donald Trump is particularly cynical. Putin refuses to hold a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and demonstrates unwillingness to take real steps on the diplomatic path to settlement. The Russian Federation once again shows the world that it remains the only obstacle to peace. Russia is a terrorist state and we call on all states and international organizations to clearly fix this status

- the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia damaged the building of the European Union Representation in Ukraine during the attack.

This is a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law, in particular the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, and an unacceptable attack on a diplomatic institution. Such actions require strong condemnation and appropriate measures from the entire international community. We call on all states of the world to condemn another act of Russian terror against Ukraine and the deliberate killing of civilians, especially children, by Russian troops, and to take concrete steps to stop these atrocities.

- emphasized the ministry.

Ukraine expects a strong and practical reaction from the entire international community, including countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region, which have repeatedly called for peace, restraint, and a ceasefire, to force the Russian Federation to stop the killings.

Attack on EU representation in Kyiv indicates growing Russian brutality - Merz28.08.25, 16:38 • 1068 views

"We also call on the participants of the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on August 31 – September 1 to express their clear position on this strike and show that they respect the principles of international law, do not tolerate Russian aggressive war against Ukraine and the killing of Ukrainian children.

We call on partners to immediately provide Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities to protect the Ukrainian sky, long-range weapons to strike Russian military targets that the aggressor uses for attacks against our state, and additional packages of military aid.

We call for increased pressure on the Russian Federation. This includes the introduction of additional powerful sanctions, including the earliest possible adoption of the 19th EU sanctions package, the complete disconnection of the Russian Federation from international financial systems and sanctions against the oil tanker "shadow fleet"; the introduction of powerful tariffs that will hit the Russian war economy and make it impossible for Russia to further finance the war; strengthening personal sanctions against the Russian military-political leadership, making it impossible to circumvent sanctions," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"28.08.25, 16:24 • 2766 views

Ukraine emphasizes that a full and unconditional ceasefire remains the most effective step for the success of diplomacy on the path to peace.

"As long as Moscow continues to respond to the world's peace initiatives with such missile attacks, only the "peace through strength" approach can end the war. Such a policy involves supporting Ukraine and diplomatic, economic, and military pressure on Russia. This is the only approach that can force Putin to stop the terror and sit down at the negotiating table to achieve comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace.

We emphasize that in order to prevent a repeat of aggression, effective, legally binding, and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine are necessary.

We also emphasize the importance of punishing the aggressor, including the condemnation by a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine of the highest political leadership of the Russian Federation.

Restoring respect for international law, including the UN Charter, an integral part of which is respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, will send a signal to the world that aggression is not rewarded, but punished," they concluded.

EU summons Russian ambassador after massive Russian Armed Forces attacks on Kyiv28.08.25, 16:26 • 1032 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
SWIFT
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Donald Trump
European Union
Africa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine