We call on the US and other Western states to provide us with long-range missiles for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation - MFA

Another massive shelling of Ukraine by the Russian armed forces proves that Russia completely disregards the efforts of the world community to restore comprehensive, just and sustainable peace. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Putin's disregard for the peace process initiated by US President Donald Trump is particularly cynical. Putin refuses to hold a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and demonstrates unwillingness to take real steps on the diplomatic path to settlement. The Russian Federation once again shows the world that it remains the only obstacle to peace. Russia is a terrorist state and we call on all states and international organizations to clearly fix this status - the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia damaged the building of the European Union Representation in Ukraine during the attack.

This is a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law, in particular the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, and an unacceptable attack on a diplomatic institution. Such actions require strong condemnation and appropriate measures from the entire international community. We call on all states of the world to condemn another act of Russian terror against Ukraine and the deliberate killing of civilians, especially children, by Russian troops, and to take concrete steps to stop these atrocities. - emphasized the ministry.

Ukraine expects a strong and practical reaction from the entire international community, including countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region, which have repeatedly called for peace, restraint, and a ceasefire, to force the Russian Federation to stop the killings.

"We also call on the participants of the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on August 31 – September 1 to express their clear position on this strike and show that they respect the principles of international law, do not tolerate Russian aggressive war against Ukraine and the killing of Ukrainian children.

We call on partners to immediately provide Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities to protect the Ukrainian sky, long-range weapons to strike Russian military targets that the aggressor uses for attacks against our state, and additional packages of military aid.

We call for increased pressure on the Russian Federation. This includes the introduction of additional powerful sanctions, including the earliest possible adoption of the 19th EU sanctions package, the complete disconnection of the Russian Federation from international financial systems and sanctions against the oil tanker "shadow fleet"; the introduction of powerful tariffs that will hit the Russian war economy and make it impossible for Russia to further finance the war; strengthening personal sanctions against the Russian military-political leadership, making it impossible to circumvent sanctions," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

Ukraine emphasizes that a full and unconditional ceasefire remains the most effective step for the success of diplomacy on the path to peace.

"As long as Moscow continues to respond to the world's peace initiatives with such missile attacks, only the "peace through strength" approach can end the war. Such a policy involves supporting Ukraine and diplomatic, economic, and military pressure on Russia. This is the only approach that can force Putin to stop the terror and sit down at the negotiating table to achieve comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace.

We emphasize that in order to prevent a repeat of aggression, effective, legally binding, and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine are necessary.

We also emphasize the importance of punishing the aggressor, including the condemnation by a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine of the highest political leadership of the Russian Federation.

Restoring respect for international law, including the UN Charter, an integral part of which is respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, will send a signal to the world that aggression is not rewarded, but punished," they concluded.

