Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4408 views

President Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the facts regarding Hungary's ban on entry for Ukrainian serviceman Robert Brovdi. Ukraine also has not received condolences from Hungary regarding the death of children during Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate all facts regarding Hungary's ban on a Ukrainian serviceman entering its territory and the Schengen area. The head of state added that Ukraine has still not received a fair reaction from Hungary to the killing of Ukrainian children by Russians, UNN writes with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

If Hungary has indeed closed entry to Hungary and the entire Schengen area to one of the military commanders, who is an ethnic Hungarian and a citizen of Ukraine, then this can only cause outrage. I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to clarify all facts and react accordingly

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that Hungary has still not given a fair reaction to the death of Ukrainian children during the last large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv.

We in Ukraine have positively received all proposals from the world regarding a ceasefire and real diplomacy, and the only one who rejected them is Russia. Unfortunately, there is still no fair reaction from Hungary to such behavior by Russia, just as there are no even condolences regarding the death of our people: just this one night and only in Kyiv, Russian drones and missiles took the lives of 17 people, including four children

- Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state emphasized that every day accusations against Ukraine are heard from Hungary. In particular, attempts continue to discriminate against representatives of the Hungarian community in Ukraine who have stood up to defend Ukraine.

Every day, new accusations against Ukraine are heard from Hungary. Hungarian officials have gone so far as to try to discriminate against representatives of the Hungarian community in Ukraine for their participation in the defense of our state and people

- Zelenskyy added.

Addition

The Hungarian authorities banned the entry of a Ukrainian military unit commander after an attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Later it became known that it was Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"), commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, founder and former commander of the 414th separate unmanned systems brigade, better known as "Madyar's Birds."

Later, "Madyar" responded to the ban on entering Hungary. He called the sanctions and restrictions "nonsense" and accused Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó of populism.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Kyiv