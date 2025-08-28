Attack on EU representation in Kyiv indicates growing Russian brutality - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the Russian strikes on civilians in Ukraine. He also added that the strike on the EU representation indicates the growing brutality of the Russian regime, reports UNN with reference to Merz's post on X.

Details

Russia once again showed its true face tonight. We most strongly condemn the serious attacks on civilians. The fact that the EU representation is now also under fire indicates the growing brutality of the Russian regime - Merz reported.

Addition

Two missiles fell 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine during a massive Russian attack. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of pressure on Russia and announced the 19th package of sanctions.

The night attack by Russians on the capital resulted in 14 casualties and over fifty injured, including six minors who sustained injuries of varying severity. A search and rescue operation is underway in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.