Attack on EU representation in Kyiv indicates growing Russian brutality - Merz

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
01:37 PM • 82 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 386 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 17262 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM • 30575 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 56272 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 86451 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 82838 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 106914 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 78302 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 80491 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
40%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 67239 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 34467 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 41788 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 80477 views
Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18Photo11:55 AM • 12425 views
Publications
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 82 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 138767 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 141227 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 223177 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 202811 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Yurii Ihnat
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 92919 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 124542 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 126475 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 121373 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 153593 views
Actual
The New York Times
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Attack on EU representation in Kyiv indicates growing Russian brutality - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine. He noted that the attack on the EU representation indicates the growing brutality of the Russian regime.

Attack on EU representation in Kyiv indicates growing Russian brutality - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the Russian strikes on civilians in Ukraine. He also added that the strike on the EU representation indicates the growing brutality of the Russian regime, reports UNN with reference to Merz's post on X.

Details

Russia once again showed its true face tonight. We most strongly condemn the serious attacks on civilians. The fact that the EU representation is now also under fire indicates the growing brutality of the Russian regime

- Merz reported.

Addition

Two missiles fell 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine during a massive Russian attack. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of pressure on Russia and announced the 19th package of sanctions.

The night attack by Russians on the capital resulted in 14 casualties and over fifty injured, including six minors who sustained injuries of varying severity. A search and rescue operation is underway in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv