08:12 PM • 4376 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
07:42 PM • 9584 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM • 12654 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 23710 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 21065 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 33405 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 22198 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27832 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 25250 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 25273 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Water supply fully restored in Kyiv after night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

After the night attack, water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored. The system is reaching the necessary parameters, but in some areas, the pressure is still reduced.

Water supply fully restored in Kyiv after night attack

Water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored after the enemy attack on the night of January 20. This was reported by First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Headquarters for Emergency Response in Kyiv and the region is currently working.

Water supply has been restored in Kyiv. The system is reaching the necessary parameters, but there are still areas with reduced pressure. Water supply infrastructure facilities were de-energized due to shelling.

- Shmyhal said.

In turn, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba noted that specialists are working to stabilize the system, "we expect the situation to normalize by the end of the day."

Recall

In Kyiv, as of the evening, more than a million consumers remained without electricity.

In Kyiv, up to a third of the housing stock remains without heating after the enemy attack20.01.26, 16:19 • 2642 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Energy
War in Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv