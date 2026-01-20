Water supply fully restored in Kyiv after night attack

Water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored after the enemy attack on the night of January 20. This was reported by First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Headquarters for Emergency Response in Kyiv and the region is currently working.

Water supply has been restored in Kyiv. The system is reaching the necessary parameters, but there are still areas with reduced pressure. Water supply infrastructure facilities were de-energized due to shelling. - Shmyhal said.

In turn, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba noted that specialists are working to stabilize the system, "we expect the situation to normalize by the end of the day."

Recall

In Kyiv, as of the evening, more than a million consumers remained without electricity.

In Kyiv, up to a third of the housing stock remains without heating after the enemy attack