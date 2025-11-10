Von der Leyen dodges Starmer's request for meeting on EU financial demands - FT

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen avoided a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the COP30 conference in Brazil over Brussels' demand that London pay billions of euros to improve ties, the Financial Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to two sources familiar with the situation, the British leader approached her to express dissatisfaction with the EU's demands for the UK to pay up to €6.5 billion to participate in the "loans for arms" program and make separate contributions to the EU budget.

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed that Starmer had requested a meeting with von der Leyen at the climate conference in Belém, Brazil, but stated that the meeting did not take place due to scheduling conflicts.

A UK official said: "We did not try to force her to talk about this specific issue. Ultimately, the meeting never happened. He hasn't spoken to her for some time."

A UK government spokesperson said: "We will only enter into agreements that provide value for the UK and British industry. Nothing has been agreed yet, and we will not comment on ongoing negotiations."

Von der Leyen's decision not to make time to meet with Starmer reflects Brussels' sensitivity to how a former EU member should be treated, the publication writes.

Although relations between the EU and the UK have warmed under Starmer's Labour government, many EU members do not want the UK to regain any membership benefits for free, so as not to set a precedent, the publication points out.

However, the EU seeks to involve the UK in its rearmament program to deter Russia as part of the SAFE initiative, which will help European countries jointly procure new weapons.

"When we talk about European defense, the UK is part of it," said one senior EU diplomat. But France and others insist that the UK pays a high price in exchange for benefits for British industry.

The deadline for submitting applications for SAFE projects is November 30. One of the two sources familiar with the situation suggested that a discussion between von der Leyen and Starmer might take place by then to find a solution.

The money disputes erupted six months after a landmark summit in May, which officially announced a "reset" of EU-UK relations, showing how difficult it will be to turn warm words into binding agreements.

The states led by Germany and the Netherlands fear damaging the relationship ahead of next year’s planned summit. Member state ambassadors will meet on Tuesday to try to thrash out a solution.