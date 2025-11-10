Von der Leyen dodges Starmer's request for meeting on EU financial demands - FT

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
01:36 PM • 7176 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 11252 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 15690 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 30873 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 64664 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 38027 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 41668 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38064 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30400 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54250 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians need not territories, but the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and state - Zelenskyy08:49 AM • 13037 views
In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - Ukrenergo08:51 AM • 11308 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada09:27 AM • 28883 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 27485 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 32444 views
Publications
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto01:36 PM • 7178 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM • 4170 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 11253 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 64665 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 137014 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Kudryashov
Oksen Lisovyi
Nicolas Sarkozy
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
France
Great Britain
Germany
Brazil
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhoto01:25 PM • 3064 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 27938 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 60039 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 108077 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 175940 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mikoyan MiG-29
Mushrooms
Film

Von der Leyen dodges Starmer's request for meeting on EU financial demands - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2292 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen avoided a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the COP30 conference due to Brussels' demands for London to pay billions of euros. The British leader wanted to discuss dissatisfaction with EU demands for a payment of up to 6.5 billion euros to participate in the "credits for weapons" program and contributions to the EU budget.

Von der Leyen dodges Starmer's request for meeting on EU financial demands - FT

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen avoided a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the COP30 conference in Brazil over Brussels' demand that London pay billions of euros to improve ties, the Financial Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to two sources familiar with the situation, the British leader approached her to express dissatisfaction with the EU's demands for the UK to pay up to €6.5 billion to participate in the "loans for arms" program and make separate contributions to the EU budget.

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed that Starmer had requested a meeting with von der Leyen at the climate conference in Belém, Brazil, but stated that the meeting did not take place due to scheduling conflicts.

A UK official said: "We did not try to force her to talk about this specific issue. Ultimately, the meeting never happened. He hasn't spoken to her for some time."

A UK government spokesperson said: "We will only enter into agreements that provide value for the UK and British industry. Nothing has been agreed yet, and we will not comment on ongoing negotiations."

Von der Leyen's decision not to make time to meet with Starmer reflects Brussels' sensitivity to how a former EU member should be treated, the publication writes.

Although relations between the EU and the UK have warmed under Starmer's Labour government, many EU members do not want the UK to regain any membership benefits for free, so as not to set a precedent, the publication points out.

However, the EU seeks to involve the UK in its rearmament program to deter Russia as part of the SAFE initiative, which will help European countries jointly procure new weapons.

19 EU member states to take €150 billion in SAFE loans - von der Leyen29.08.25, 15:15 • 3220 views

"When we talk about European defense, the UK is part of it," said one senior EU diplomat. But France and others insist that the UK pays a high price in exchange for benefits for British industry.

The deadline for submitting applications for SAFE projects is November 30. One of the two sources familiar with the situation suggested that a discussion between von der Leyen and Starmer might take place by then to find a solution.

The money disputes erupted six months after a landmark summit in May, which officially announced a "reset" of EU-UK relations, showing how difficult it will be to turn warm words into binding agreements.

The states led by Germany and the Netherlands fear damaging the relationship ahead of next year’s planned summit. Member state ambassadors will meet on Tuesday to try to thrash out a solution.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
European Commission
Financial Times
Brazil
European Union
France
Great Britain
Ursula von der Leyen