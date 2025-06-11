Volunteers will help shoot down enemy drones: the government has approved an experimental project
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an experimental project to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, involving volunteers and members of the territorial defense. They will be paid UAH 100,000/month in proportion to their participation.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Defense regarding the implementation during the period of martial law, but no longer than two years, of an experimental project to strengthen the air defense of the territory of Ukraine by involving air defense groups. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
The procedure for implementing the experimental project has been approved. The experimental project is aimed at strengthening the air defense of the territory of Ukraine by involving members of paramilitary formations and volunteer formations of territorial communities of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who have relevant flight skills and/or qualifications, during protection against threats from the air by the troops of the aggressor state using strike unmanned aerial vehicles or manned aircraft during the legal regime of martial law
Addition
People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko published the corresponding procedure, according to which the coordinator of this project is the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
It is noted that the participants of the project are the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military administrations and volunteer formations of territorial communities. The project is planned to be implemented at the expense of the state budget, local budgets, and at the expense of donations on the "United24" platform.
The air defense group is a unit formed by the commander of the DFTG, in agreement with the command of the relevant unit of the TRO Forces on a territorial basis. Also, military administrations can initiate air defense groups from among persons who are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization and have undergone appropriate training.
Such groups will be subordinate to the relevant unit of the TRO Forces on a territorial basis, and on issues of air defense tasks - to the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
If persons are included in the air defense, a contract is concluded with them, which must include a condition prohibiting the referral of the specified person to perform combat or other tasks not related to air defense.
Military units of the TRO Forces or the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will provide the air defense groups with weapons, ammunition, and equipment.
Members of such groups may use their own vehicles, as well as hunting or firearms, as well as other types of weapons for ammunition, while performing tasks.
They will also have the right to use their own drones and electronic warfare systems for detecting, tracking, alerting and neutralizing enemy drones.
Air defense groups have the right to:
- receive information from military command bodies about the implementation of air strikes by the aggressor state using, in particular, information about radar and other detection of air targets;
- receive methodological recommendations from military command bodies;
- receive and use weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and fuel.
In addition, they are obliged to:
- during participation in the preparation and execution of air defense tasks, comply with the provisions of the statutes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- while on combat duty, be constantly ready to perform air defense tasks, comply with the requirements of the command;
- provide information to the Air Force command regarding the readiness and results of combat work;
- involve all possible resources and means not prohibited by law in air defense.
Members of the groups will be covered by social protection guarantees, in particular, the preservation of wages during the performance of combat tasks, as well as in the event of the death of a member of the group during the performance of the task, members of their families will have the right to receive a one-time financial assistance.
In addition, members of the groups will be paid 100,000 hryvnias per month in proportion to the time spent participating in air defense measures. The accounting of participation in air defense measures is maintained by the head of the group, who monthly prepares a consolidated report on the results of the group's activities, which indicates the composition of the group, the number of duty shifts, the number and nature of documented air threats, the applied means, and the results of actions.
Such a report is submitted to the military unit of the TRO Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
