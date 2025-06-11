Volunteers will help shoot down enemy drones: the government has approved an experimental project

$41.560.06
47.500.13
ukenru
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 4114 views

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them

Exclusive
12:09 PM • 13172 views

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 28145 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 53630 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 89145 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 60322 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 85366 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 61240 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 62026 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 63728 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news

NATO seeks to include funds for Ukraine in new spending target - Bloomberg

June 11, 06:12 AM • 47459 views

Denmark urgently buys ground-based air defense systems for billions - Ministry of Defense

June 11, 06:47 AM • 43005 views

Elon Musk said he regrets some of his posts about Trump

08:51 AM • 66337 views

The EU is facing a tough battle to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - FT

09:53 AM • 18580 views

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.

11:05 AM • 35219 views
Publications

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.

11:05 AM • 35385 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

June 11, 06:29 AM • 89145 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 90315 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 300494 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 260350 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Los Angeles

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 37939 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 48063 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 74427 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 56488 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 90903 views
Actual

The New York Times

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-160

Il-78

Volunteers will help shoot down enemy drones: the government has approved an experimental project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an experimental project to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, involving volunteers and members of the territorial defense. They will be paid UAH 100,000/month in proportion to their participation.

Volunteers will help shoot down enemy drones: the government has approved an experimental project

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Defense regarding the implementation during the period of martial law, but no longer than two years, of an experimental project to strengthen the air defense of the territory of Ukraine by involving air defense groups. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

As Melnychuk reported, the government approved the proposal of the Ministry of Defense regarding the implementation during the period of martial law, but no longer than two years, of an experimental project to strengthen the air defense of the territory of Ukraine by involving air defense groups.

The procedure for implementing the experimental project has been approved. The experimental project is aimed at strengthening the air defense of the territory of Ukraine by involving members of paramilitary formations and volunteer formations of territorial communities of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who have relevant flight skills and/or qualifications, during protection against threats from the air by the troops of the aggressor state using strike unmanned aerial vehicles or manned aircraft during the legal regime of martial law 

- said Melnychuk.

Addition

People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko published the corresponding procedure, according to which the coordinator of this project is the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

It is noted that the participants of the project are the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military administrations and volunteer formations of territorial communities. The project is planned to be implemented at the expense of the state budget, local budgets, and at the expense of donations on the "United24" platform.

The air defense group is a unit formed by the commander of the DFTG, in agreement with the command of the relevant unit of the TRO Forces on a territorial basis. Also, military administrations can initiate air defense groups from among persons who are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization and have undergone appropriate training.

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters09.06.25, 11:00 • 260343 views

Such groups will be subordinate to the relevant unit of the TRO Forces on a territorial basis, and on issues of air defense tasks - to the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

If persons are included in the air defense, a contract is concluded with them, which must include a condition prohibiting the referral of the specified person to perform combat or other tasks not related to air defense.

Military units of the TRO Forces or the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will provide the air defense groups with weapons, ammunition, and equipment.

Members of such groups may use their own vehicles, as well as hunting or firearms, as well as other types of weapons for ammunition, while performing tasks.

They will also have the right to use their own drones and electronic warfare systems for detecting, tracking, alerting and neutralizing enemy drones.

The Rada is not considering lowering the mobilization age - Stefanchuk05.06.25, 16:42 • 2272 views

Air defense groups have the right to:

  • receive information from military command bodies about the implementation of air strikes by the aggressor state using, in particular, information about radar and other detection of air targets;
    • receive methodological recommendations from military command bodies;
      • receive and use weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and fuel.

        In addition, they are obliged to:

        • during participation in the preparation and execution of air defense tasks, comply with the provisions of the statutes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
          • while on combat duty, be constantly ready to perform air defense tasks, comply with the requirements of the command;
            • provide information to the Air Force command regarding the readiness and results of combat work;
              • involve all possible resources and means not prohibited by law in air defense.

                Members of the groups will be covered by social protection guarantees, in particular, the preservation of wages during the performance of combat tasks, as well as in the event of the death of a member of the group during the performance of the task, members of their families will have the right to receive a one-time financial assistance.

                Right to education during service: The Rada supported the bill for military personnel with 253 votes “for”04.06.25, 14:18 • 2606 views

                In addition, members of the groups will be paid 100,000 hryvnias per month in proportion to the time spent participating in air defense measures. The accounting of participation in air defense measures is maintained by the head of the group, who monthly prepares a consolidated report on the results of the group's activities, which indicates the composition of the group, the number of duty shifts, the number and nature of documented air threats, the applied means, and the results of actions.

                Such a report is submitted to the military unit of the TRO Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

                On the Rapid Ranger SAM system and Marlet missiles: the government will raise almost $2.3 billion from Britain11.06.25, 15:08 • 1022 views

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                WarPolitics
                Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                Verkhovna Rada
                Ukrainian Air Force
                Armed Forces of Ukraine
                United24
                Ukraine
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9