On the Rapid Ranger SAM system and Marlet missiles: the government will raise almost $2.3 billion from Britain
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet plans to raise $2.3 billion from Britain for Rapid Ranger SAM systems and Marlet missiles. The UK will also transfer 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026.
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to attract almost 2.3 billion US dollars (1.7 billion pounds) from Great Britain for the purchase of Rapid Ranger SAM systems, as well as Marlet light multipurpose missiles. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.
Details
Today, we are making a decision to attract almost 1.7 billion pounds from Great Britain for the additional purchase of weapons. We plan to purchase Rapid Ranger SAM systems, as well as Marlet light multipurpose missiles, with these funds. This will significantly strengthen our air defense and ability to stop the enemy
He reminded that this month Great Britain also announced record aid in the supply of drones.
We are talking about 350 million pounds, which will allow transferring 100,000 drones to Ukraine this year
Addition
The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, noted in Telegram that the government approved the main terms of the state external borrowing by attracting a consortium loan from Citibank N.A. (London branch). It is stipulated that external state borrowing will be carried out in the total amount not exceeding 1.672 billion pounds sterling.
The amount of the loan will be used to pay up to 100 percent of the price of contracts for financing the purchase of defense materials and equipment, equipment, technology transfer or licensing, provision of works, services or other goods, including intangible assets in the field of defense
Let us remind
Great Britain promised to transfer 100,000 drones to Ukraine by the end of the current financial year - in April 2026. This is ten times more than previous delivery volumes.