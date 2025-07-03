Vice Prime Minister Chernyshov declared almost UAH 2.2 million in legal fees

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov declared almost 2.2 million UAH in expenses for legal services. The corresponding data is placed in the official's electronic declaration, UNN reports.

Details

Chernyshov reported significant changes in his property status on July 2.

The date of the one-time expenditure is June 22, 2025. The amount of the one-time expenditure is UAH 2,190,000 for legal assistance (advocacy services).

Chernyshov declared four apartments of his wife, Cartier jewelry and his income

Addition

On June 24, after a visit to the NABU, Chernyshov reported that he had received a notice of suspicion. Subsequently, the SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of power and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The HACC chose a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million. After the court session, Chernyshov stated that he intended to pay the UAH 120 million bail, despite problems with his accounts.

On July 2, the HACC did not remove Chernyshov from the post of Vice Prime Minister.

On July 2, it became known that UAH 120 million in bail had been posted for Oleksiy Chernyshov.

The SAP and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have caused more than UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

The HACC sent to custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 20 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected in a corruption scheme in the construction sector.