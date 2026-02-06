Verifying Starlink for the military has become easier: data can be entered independently - Ministry of Defense

$43.140.03
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 9862 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 11519 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 14647 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 53463 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 50160 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 39213 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 51551 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94182 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35294 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Publications
Exclusives
Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk regionVideoFebruary 6, 03:01 AM • 10126 views
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killedFebruary 6, 03:36 AM • 6200 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 18377 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 10504 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 5744 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 5890 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 27217 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94182 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bloggers
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 16770 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 19674 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 29000 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 32251 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 68056 views
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Verifying Starlink for the military has become easier: data can be entered independently - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has simplified the procedure for verifying Starlink terminals in the DELTA system for military personnel. Now, every DELTA user can independently enter information about the terminal, which will speed up equipment confirmation.

Verifying Starlink for the military has become easier: data can be entered independently - Ministry of Defense
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The procedure for verifying Starlink terminals in the DELTA system has been simplified for military personnel. Now, there is no need to contact an authorized military unit or communications chief for this. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by the agency, any user of the DELTA system can independently enter information about the terminal. This will significantly speed up the equipment confirmation process and avoid unnecessary bureaucracy.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the new approach is designed to facilitate the work of the military and ensure stable communication in combat conditions.

Additionally

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported: Starlink terminals used by Russian troops in the occupied territories have already been blocked.

Also, Ukraine has launched the registration of Starlink terminals through a "whitelist" in response to their use by Russians.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained the procedure for Starlink verification through SpaceX's "whitelist."

At the same time, the Institute for the Study of War reported that the blocking of Starlink terminals for Russians will affect their attempts to strike Ukrainian logistics.

Recall

Due to the mass failure of Starlink in the occupied territories of Ukraine, panic is observed in units of the Russian army - in some cases, it comes to "friendly fire."

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Starlink
Institute for the Study of War
SpaceX
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine