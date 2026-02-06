Verifying Starlink for the military has become easier: data can be entered independently - Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The procedure for verifying Starlink terminals in the DELTA system has been simplified for military personnel. Now, there is no need to contact an authorized military unit or communications chief for this. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by the agency, any user of the DELTA system can independently enter information about the terminal. This will significantly speed up the equipment confirmation process and avoid unnecessary bureaucracy.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the new approach is designed to facilitate the work of the military and ensure stable communication in combat conditions.

Additionally

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported: Starlink terminals used by Russian troops in the occupied territories have already been blocked.

Also, Ukraine has launched the registration of Starlink terminals through a "whitelist" in response to their use by Russians.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained the procedure for Starlink verification through SpaceX's "whitelist."

At the same time, the Institute for the Study of War reported that the blocking of Starlink terminals for Russians will affect their attempts to strike Ukrainian logistics.

Recall

Due to the mass failure of Starlink in the occupied territories of Ukraine, panic is observed in units of the Russian army - in some cases, it comes to "friendly fire."