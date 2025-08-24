"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence Day

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used Ukraine's national holiday to "threaten" Budapest. This was reported by UNN with reference to the post by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó.

According to Szijjártó, Hungary considers sovereignty and territorial integrity as fundamental values of international politics and expects the same approach from other states.

In recent days, Ukraine has launched serious attacks on our energy supply. An attack on energy security is an attack on sovereignty. A war, with which Hungary has nothing to do, can never justify violating our sovereignty