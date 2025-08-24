"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence Day

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
01:49 PM • 8866 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 17804 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 27886 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 26421 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 34762 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 70326 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 60363 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 32884 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56009 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35219 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
78%
747mm
Popular news
Lukashenka "congratulated" Ukraine on Independence Day: cynically wished to "find an answer to challenges"PhotoAugust 24, 09:09 AM • 15306 views
Carney on the war against Ukraine: we are experiencing a decisive moment, international support must be strengthenedAugust 24, 09:46 AM • 12191 views
Russian climber spent 11 days on Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan and diedAugust 24, 09:59 AM • 17137 views
Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM CarneyAugust 24, 10:14 AM • 12881 views
Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructure01:30 PM • 14518 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 34760 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 70325 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 42161 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 55650 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 42880 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 42631 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 28327 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 29293 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 31903 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 38171 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Instagram
Twitter
Construction

"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used a national holiday to threaten Budapest. Szijjártó called on Zelenskyy to stop threatening and attacking energy security.

"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence Day

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used Ukraine's national holiday to "threaten" Budapest. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the post by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó.

Details

According to Szijjártó, Hungary considers sovereignty and territorial integrity as fundamental values of international politics and expects the same approach from other states.

In recent days, Ukraine has launched serious attacks on our energy supply. An attack on energy security is an attack on sovereignty. A war, with which Hungary has nothing to do, can never justify violating our sovereignty

- stated the head of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also called on Zelenskyy to stop threatening Hungary and cease reckless attacks on energy security.

Recall

The supply of Russian oil to Hungary via the "Druzhba" pipeline has been restored after the night attack on August 18. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó expressed concern about new strikes on critical infrastructure.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has always demonstrated a desire for partnership with Budapest, but now the future state of these relations depends solely on Hungary itself.

The "Druzhba" oil pipeline was again attacked by unknown drones22.08.25, 00:32 • 4597 views

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
Oil
Péter Szijjártó
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine