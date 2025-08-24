"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence Day
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used a national holiday to threaten Budapest. Szijjártó called on Zelenskyy to stop threatening and attacking energy security.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used Ukraine's national holiday to "threaten" Budapest. This was reported by UNN with reference to the post by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó.
Details
According to Szijjártó, Hungary considers sovereignty and territorial integrity as fundamental values of international politics and expects the same approach from other states.
In recent days, Ukraine has launched serious attacks on our energy supply. An attack on energy security is an attack on sovereignty. A war, with which Hungary has nothing to do, can never justify violating our sovereignty
He also called on Zelenskyy to stop threatening Hungary and cease reckless attacks on energy security.
Recall
The supply of Russian oil to Hungary via the "Druzhba" pipeline has been restored after the night attack on August 18. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó expressed concern about new strikes on critical infrastructure.
Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has always demonstrated a desire for partnership with Budapest, but now the future state of these relations depends solely on Hungary itself.
The "Druzhba" oil pipeline was again attacked by unknown drones22.08.25, 00:32 • 4597 views