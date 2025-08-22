$41.380.02
The "Druzhba" oil pipeline was again attacked by unknown drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

An attack by unknown drones on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline was recorded in the Bryansk region. Previously, the oil pumping station in the city of Unecha was damaged.

The "Druzhba" oil pipeline was again attacked by unknown drones

An attack by unknown drones on the Druzhba oil pipeline was recorded in the Bryansk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the commander of the "Madyar" Unmanned Systems Forces.

Details

Reportedly, as a result of the attack, the oil pumping station in the city of Unecha was damaged. There have been no official statements from the Russian side yet.

In recent months, this facility has repeatedly been the target of attacks. As a result of the strike on the night of August 18, the pumping of oil through the Druzhba main oil pipeline was also completely stopped

Subsequently, the supply of Russian oil to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline was restored. At the same time, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó expressed concern that Ukraine would not launch new strikes on critical infrastructure, which, according to him, is crucial for the country's energy supply.

Addition

The Druzhba oil pipeline is one of the largest in the world, built in the 1960s. It supplies Russian oil to European countries, including Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. 

Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv responds18.08.25, 13:02 • 106888 views

Veronika Marchenko

News of the World
Oil
Bryansk Oblast
Péter Szijjártó