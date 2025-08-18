Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv responds

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó once again accused Ukraine of "attacking" the oil pipeline. Andriy Sybiha, head of Ukrainian diplomacy, reminded that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that started this war.

UNN reports with reference to the pages of Szijjártó and Sybiha on the X network.

Details

"Ukraine has once again attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary, cutting off supplies. This latest blow to our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable!" Szijjártó said today.

He also stated:

This is not our war. We have nothing to do with it, and as long as we are in power, Hungary will remain out of it.

Szijjártó emphasized that "for 3.5 years, Brussels and Kyiv have been trying to drag Hungary into the war in Ukraine."

These repeated Ukrainian attacks on our energy supply serve the same purpose, - noted the representative of the Orbán government.

Ukraine reacted to Szijjártó's statements.

Petre, it was Russia, not Ukraine, that started this war and refuses to end it. Hungary has been told for years that Moscow is an unreliable partner. Despite this, Hungary is making every effort to maintain its dependence on Russia. Even after the start of the full-scale war. - such a post was published on the page of Andriy Sybiha, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also emphasized in his response to the representative of the Hungarian government:

Now you can send your complaints — and threats — to your friends in Moscow. - said the Ukrainian minister.

Recall

UNN reported that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region of Russia. He called on Ukraine not to jeopardize Hungary's energy supply.