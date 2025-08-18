Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv responds

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 13632 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 18072 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 17371 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 37345 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 55302 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 102964 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 144053 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 90706 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 87927 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68224 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
53%
749mm
Popular news
"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former bossAugust 18, 12:30 AM • 16460 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 19213 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 22597 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhotoAugust 18, 04:09 AM • 22073 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: civilian infrastructure damaged07:20 AM • 9218 views
Publications
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 6332 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 13633 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 18073 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 102965 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 388543 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Child
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Europe
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 37612 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 32299 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 67680 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 56238 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 123709 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
KAB-500
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv responds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1684 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of attacking the oil pipeline leading to Hungary. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiha, reminded that Russia started the war.

Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv responds

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó once again accused Ukraine of "attacking" the oil pipeline. Andriy Sybiha, head of Ukrainian diplomacy, reminded that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that started this war.

UNN reports with reference to the pages of Szijjártó and Sybiha on the X network.

Details

"Ukraine has once again attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary, cutting off supplies. This latest blow to our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable!" Szijjártó said today.

He also stated:

This is not our war. We have nothing to do with it, and as long as we are in power, Hungary will remain out of it.

Szijjártó emphasized that "for 3.5 years, Brussels and Kyiv have been trying to drag Hungary into the war in Ukraine."

These repeated Ukrainian attacks on our energy supply serve the same purpose, - noted the representative of the Orbán government.

Ukraine reacted to Szijjártó's statements.

Petre, it was Russia, not Ukraine, that started this war and refuses to end it. Hungary has been told for years that Moscow is an unreliable partner. Despite this, Hungary is making every effort to maintain its dependence on Russia. Even after the start of the full-scale war.

- such a post was published on the page of Andriy Sybiha, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also emphasized in his response to the representative of the Hungarian government:

Now you can send your complaints — and threats — to your friends in Moscow.

- said the Ukrainian minister.

Recall

UNN reported that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region of Russia. He called on Ukraine not to jeopardize Hungary's energy supply.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
X Corp.
Oil
Bryansk Oblast
Andriy Sybiha
Péter Szijjártó
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban