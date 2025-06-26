$41.660.13
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent extended measures to avoid exceeding the debt limit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has extended extraordinary measures to avoid exceeding the statutory debt limit. The Treasury will no longer be able to meet all of its obligations without congressional action to raise or suspend the debt limit by mid-to-late summer.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent extended measures to avoid exceeding the debt limit

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday extended extraordinary cash management measures to avoid exceeding the statutory debt limit. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that, according to his decision, the "period of suspension of debt issuance," which was previously scheduled to end on Friday, must be extended. This is stated in a letter to the leaders of the United States Congress.

Context

Bessent estimated that the Treasury would no longer be able to pay all of its obligations without raising or suspending the debt limit sometime in mid-to-late summer of this year.

At the same time, no specific updates regarding these deadlines were mentioned in the official's letter.

But on Tuesday, he told reporters that the so-called "X date" of the debt ceiling could change if courts intervene in President Donald Trump's tariffs. The extension until July 24, approved by Bessent, seems to be partly aimed at maintaining pressure on Congress. Apparently, the head of the U.S. Treasury Department expects Congress to support raising the debt ceiling as part of a large-scale package of tax and spending measures. This could happen before the traditional August holidays.

Recall

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and billionaire Elon Musk, then head of the U.S. Government Efficiency Department, fought in the Oval Office.

The White House reported that the United States and China have reached an agreement on rare earth elements, which must be approved by Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

Earlier, UNN reported that Washington, together with Europe, will strongly strengthen sanctions against Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not conduct peace negotiations with Ukraine. Although Bessent admitted that previous U.S. sanctions against Russia have proven ineffective.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldFinance
Scott Bessent
United States Department of the Treasury
United States Congress
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Europe
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine
