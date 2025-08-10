The United States of America will no longer "participate in financing" the Russian-Ukrainian war and wants a "peaceful settlement." This was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance in an interview with Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Vance, Americans "are tired of endlessly sending their money, their taxes to this particular conflict." At the same time, Washington "is not against Europeans taking the initiative and actually buying weapons from American manufacturers."

We are done with financing the war in Ukraine. We will no longer finance it ourselves. Now we are trying to coordinate the schedule and other details so that the three leaders can sit down and end this conflict. – Vance stated.

This referred to US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be present at the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska. According to CNN, the White House did not rule out Zelenskyy's participation in some meetings, although he was not named a summit participant.

UNN also reported that the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and US Vice President J.D. Vance met in Great Britain. During the meeting, support for Ukraine and the conditions for lasting peace were discussed.