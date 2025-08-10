US stops funding war in Ukraine and seeks peaceful settlement - Vance

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
August 10, 08:18 AM • 14863 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 58480 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 137122 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 105665 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 278449 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 157354 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 339216 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 309047 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107210 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149908 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1.4m/s
50%
752mm
Popular news
European leaders issued a joint statement on Ukraine ahead of the upcoming Trump-Putin meetingAugust 10, 07:53 AM • 8968 views
Radioactive water from British nuclear submarine base leaked into sea - mediaAugust 10, 08:12 AM • 10736 views
Three people killed in enemy shelling in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 10, 09:04 AM • 7506 views
The Pentagon chief released a video showing representatives of his church speaking out against women's right to voteVideoAugust 10, 09:08 AM • 5846 views
In Moscow, talks of terrorist attacks emerged amidst the upcoming Trump-Putin meetingAugust 10, 09:47 AM • 5458 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 339206 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 217397 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 309038 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 318811 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 220971 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Alaska
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 55109 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 137116 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 318814 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 229128 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 238418 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Bild
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times

US stops funding war in Ukraine and seeks peaceful settlement - Vance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1564 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the United States will no longer fund the war in Ukraine, as Americans are "tired of sending money to this conflict." Washington seeks a peaceful settlement involving the leaders of the US, Ukraine, and Russia.

US stops funding war in Ukraine and seeks peaceful settlement - Vance

The United States of America will no longer "participate in financing" the Russian-Ukrainian war and wants a "peaceful settlement." This was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance in an interview with Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Vance, Americans "are tired of endlessly sending their money, their taxes to this particular conflict." At the same time, Washington "is not against Europeans taking the initiative and actually buying weapons from American manufacturers."

We are done with financing the war in Ukraine. We will no longer finance it ourselves. Now we are trying to coordinate the schedule and other details so that the three leaders can sit down and end this conflict.

– Vance stated.

This referred to US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be present at the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska. According to CNN, the White House did not rule out Zelenskyy's participation in some meetings, although he was not named a summit participant.

UNN also reported that the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and US Vice President J.D. Vance met in Great Britain. During the meeting, support for Ukraine and the conditions for lasting peace were discussed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
J. D. Vance
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States