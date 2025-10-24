$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
03:19 PM • 3672 views
US sanctions against Russian oil companies could halt Serbia's only refinery - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 1134 views

Serbia's only oil refinery, located in the city of Pančevo, could cease operations due to US sanctions against Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić warned that without supplies, the refinery would be unable to operate after November 1, although fuel storage facilities are filled until the end of the year.

Due to sanctions against Russian companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" imposed by the United States of America, the only oil refinery in Serbia may stop operating. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

This refers to the refinery in the city of Pančevo. It is located in northern Serbia, in the autonomous region of Vojvodina. According to Reuters sources who wished to remain anonymous, Serbia has only a few days left before the Pančevo oil refinery will be forced to stop processing oil.

Sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: Netherlands and Romania talk about selling Russian plants in their territories - Politico10/24/25, 1:30 PM • 2352 views

It is also noted that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić warned that without supplies, the refinery, which supplies most of the country's petroleum products, including gasoline and aviation fuel, would not be able to operate after November 1. At the same time, he noted that fuel storage facilities are full, and existing stocks of petroleum products should be enough for Serbia until the end of the year.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia would cope with them.

UNN also reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is working on how to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft".

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Aleksandar Vučić
Donald Trump
Serbia
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán