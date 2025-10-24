US sanctions against Russian oil companies could halt Serbia's only refinery - Reuters

Due to sanctions against Russian companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" imposed by the United States of America, the only oil refinery in Serbia may stop operating. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

This refers to the refinery in the city of Pančevo. It is located in northern Serbia, in the autonomous region of Vojvodina. According to Reuters sources who wished to remain anonymous, Serbia has only a few days left before the Pančevo oil refinery will be forced to stop processing oil.

Sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: Netherlands and Romania talk about selling Russian plants in their territories - Politico

It is also noted that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić warned that without supplies, the refinery, which supplies most of the country's petroleum products, including gasoline and aviation fuel, would not be able to operate after November 1. At the same time, he noted that fuel storage facilities are full, and existing stocks of petroleum products should be enough for Serbia until the end of the year.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia would cope with them.

UNN also reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is working on how to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft".