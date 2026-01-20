US prepares for 'catastrophic' winter storm 'Fern'

Forecasters have warned of a powerful winter storm approaching, which will cover the territory from Texas to Carolina this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, the storm, named "Fern," could cause "potentially catastrophic" icing, leading to massive power outages and infrastructure damage. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Former NOAA chief scientist Ryan Mau noted that the combination of Arctic air with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will create conditions for heavy freezing rain. Experts warn: an accumulation of ice 1.5 to 2.5 cm thick can be critical for trees and power lines.

The bad weather is expected to begin on Friday, January 23, in Oklahoma and Arkansas, after which it will move southeast to Dallas, Memphis, and Carolina. In addition to ice, significant snowfalls and sleet are forecast. Representatives of energy companies are already preparing for emergency work, and authorities are urging residents of the southern states to limit travel and stock up on essential items.

The strongest snowfalls and Arctic cold in 60 years have paralyzed traffic in Asia