US prepares for 'catastrophic' winter storm 'Fern'

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:12 PM • 1112 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
07:42 PM • 2890 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM • 8960 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 19689 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 18950 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 31211 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 21530 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27458 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24834 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24819 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 32426 views
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmthPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 01:02 PM • 10763 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEOJanuary 20, 02:32 PM • 13171 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 14385 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure04:21 PM • 5154 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director07:12 PM • 4462 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia03:45 PM • 19682 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 31206 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 32500 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 45205 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship05:49 PM • 3788 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes05:16 PM • 5006 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure04:21 PM • 5202 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 14444 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEOJanuary 20, 02:32 PM • 13229 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Gold

US prepares for 'catastrophic' winter storm 'Fern'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The US is preparing for a massive winter storm this weekend that could affect several states at once.

US prepares for 'catastrophic' winter storm 'Fern'

Forecasters have warned of a powerful winter storm approaching, which will cover the territory from Texas to Carolina this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, the storm, named "Fern," could cause "potentially catastrophic" icing, leading to massive power outages and infrastructure damage. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Former NOAA chief scientist Ryan Mau noted that the combination of Arctic air with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will create conditions for heavy freezing rain. Experts warn: an accumulation of ice 1.5 to 2.5 cm thick can be critical for trees and power lines.

The bad weather is expected to begin on Friday, January 23, in Oklahoma and Arkansas, after which it will move southeast to Dallas, Memphis, and Carolina. In addition to ice, significant snowfalls and sleet are forecast. Representatives of energy companies are already preparing for emergency work, and authorities are urging residents of the southern states to limit travel and stock up on essential items.

The strongest snowfalls and Arctic cold in 60 years have paralyzed traffic in Asia20.01.26, 21:55 • 1096 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Arkansas
Oklahoma
Texas
United States