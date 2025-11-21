US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"

The United States of America has prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on the model of Article 5 of NATO, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to respond accordingly. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Axios.

Details

It is noted that Trump's plan involves serious concessions from Ukraine, but at the same time contains an unprecedented promise.

The main goal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in peace negotiations is to obtain reliable security guarantees from the US and Europe. This is the first time Trump has been willing to offer such guarantees.

The 28-point plan, which US Army Secretary Dan Driskell presented to Zelenskyy on Thursday, November 20, states: "Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees."

At the same time, the American side offered Ukraine another option for an agreement.

The second document states that any future "significant, deliberate and prolonged armed attack" by Russia on Ukraine "will be considered an attack threatening the peace and security of the transatlantic community." If this happens, the US and its allies will respond accordingly, including with the use of military force.

According to Axios, the document will bear the signatures of Ukraine, the US, the EU, NATO, and Russia. According to a senior White House official, Russia has been informed of the draft, but it is unclear whether the signature of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will ultimately be needed.

It is also important that such a security guarantee will be valid for the first 10 years and can be extended by mutual agreement.

A senior White House official and another source with direct knowledge confirmed the document's legitimacy.

According to the official, the proposal must be discussed with European partners and may still be changed. In addition, he said that the Trump administration views the proposed security guarantees as a "great victory" for Zelenskyy and for Ukraine's long-term security.

The plan was prepared by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff with the participation of Senator Marco Rubio and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner. In the process of its development, Witkoff consulted with Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev. After that, the plan was discussed with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Axios suggests that the plan could provoke a negative reaction from Trump's MAGA allies, as the agreement would effectively oblige US troops to defend Ukraine in the event of a new war.

