At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory

Ukraine in the UN Security Council announced its readiness to consider the American plan for a peaceful settlement of the war, while emphasizing its unwavering position on its territorial integrity and sovereignty. This is reported by UNN with reference to the United Nations.

During the meeting, which took place after the Russian missile attack on Ternopil, which killed at least 28 people, it was confirmed that no temporarily occupied territories are recognized as Russian, and Ukraine reserves the right to self-defense and to determine its own security course.

While Ukraine is ready to engage in meaningful negotiations to end this war, our "red lines" are clear and unwavering, and there will never be any recognition, official or otherwise, of temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian. - noted journalist Kateryna Lisunova during the Security Council meeting.

She stated that Ukraine does not accept restrictions on its right to defense and the capacity of its armed forces and will not agree to any encroachment on its sovereignty, including the right to choose which alliance to join.

The world demands strengthened security and continuous financial assistance to Ukraine. Strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities is not an escalation, but the only way to encourage Russia to constructively participate in international peacekeeping efforts. - Lisunova noted.

The Ukrainian side emphasized that stopping Russian aggression is possible only through economic, political, and military pressure: "the Kremlin regime will not stop unless it is stopped by decisive and coordinated pressure. There is only one realistic way to end this war: Russia must be forced to retreat - economically, politically, and militarily."

What is known about the new US "peace plan"

As Axios writes, the 28-point plan envisages that Russia will gain de facto control over Donbas, although Ukraine still controls about 12% of these territories. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws its troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there. In other regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the lines of control will largely remain frozen, and Russia will return some of the lands after negotiations.

In turn, The Telegraph reports that in the American plan, Ukraine retains legal ownership of Donbas, and Russia will pay "rent" for managing the region. The amounts involved are unclear.

"Importantly, the agreement also requires Ukraine to give up key categories of weaponry and envisages a reduction in vital US military aid for its defense, potentially leaving the country vulnerable to future Russian aggression," writes the Financial Times.

In addition, foreign troops will not be allowed on the territory of Ukraine, and Kyiv will no longer receive Western long-range weapons for strikes against Russia.

The Trump administration has made it clear to Zelenskyy "that Ukraine must accept a US-developed plan to end the war," Reuters reports.

The United States of America insists that Kyiv intensify negotiations and prepare a draft peace agreement by November 27. After that, Washington plans to hand it over to Russia, aiming to complete the process by early December.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that at the UN Security Council meeting, Ukraine would bring to the forefront Russia's horrific killing of dozens of Ternopil residents.

