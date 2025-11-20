Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28

In Ternopil, rescuers unblocked the body of another deceased person from under the rubble after a Russian missile strike. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The total number of victims has risen to 28, including three children.

94 people were injured, and 16 are still considered missing. Rescue operations are ongoing.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that rescuers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy, where a residential high-rise building was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression.

Recall

Due to the Russian missile strike on Ternopil, 26 civilians are known to have died, including 3 children, and 93 were injured, including 18 children.

Rescuers managed to save 46 people, including 7 children.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that 18 people are still considered missing.

Later it became known that in Ternopil, the number of people who did not make contact after the massive Russian attack and the hit on a residential building decreased to 14. Six residents reported that they were safe.