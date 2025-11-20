$42.090.00
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
05:57 PM • 18334 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
04:14 PM • 38517 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 34519 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 51980 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 60369 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 63056 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 27103 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
November 20, 12:24 PM • 62971 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
November 20, 12:24 PM • 41341 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4856 views

In Ternopil, rescuers found the body of another deceased person under the rubble. The total number of victims of the Russian missile strike has reached 28, including three children. 94 people were injured, and 16 are considered missing.

Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28

In Ternopil, rescuers unblocked the body of another deceased person from under the rubble after a Russian missile strike. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The total number of victims has risen to 28, including three children.

94 people were injured, and 16 are still considered missing. Rescue operations are ongoing.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that rescuers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy, where a residential high-rise building was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression.

Recall

Due to the Russian missile strike on Ternopil, 26 civilians are known to have died, including 3 children, and 93 were injured, including 18 children.

Rescuers managed to save 46 people, including 7 children.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that 18 people are still considered missing.

Later it became known that in Ternopil, the number of people who did not make contact after the massive Russian attack and the hit on a residential building decreased to 14. Six residents reported that they were safe.

Stepan Haftko

