US may have "misinterpreted" Russia's intentions regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Washington likely confused Russia's readiness for a ceasefire with concessions. At the same time, the Kremlin does not plan to give up the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

US may have "misinterpreted" Russia's intentions regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine - WP

Most likely, this is about confusion in Washington's interpretation of Russia's intentions. The Kremlin is most likely not going to give up the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions captured in Ukraine.

This is stated in the material of The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

The Kremlin accepted Putin's invitation to Trump to Alaska. But the sudden change in the position of the White House administration was not confirmed by sufficiently serious intentions of Moscow regarding compromises in the situation of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia offered Kyiv to abandon Donbas in eastern Ukraine, which includes Luhansk and Donetsk regions, in exchange for a ceasefire, but without any other concessions

- writes WP.

The publication refers to a comment from a person familiar with the negotiations, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic issues.

The Kremlin is not ready to return territories in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, where Russian military conquests have provided Moscow with a valuable land bridge to occupied Crimea

- this person noted.

No concessions regarding Ukraine are expected yet.

What Russian representatives say about the prospects of the summit in Alaska

Russia's special economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a key mediator between the Kremlin and the Trump administration, said that the decision to hold the summit in Alaska has symbolic significance for the partnership between the US and Russia.

For reference

The United States purchased this territory from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million, or about 2 cents per acre.

Born as Russian America — Orthodox roots, forts, fur trade — Alaska reflects these ties and makes the US an Arctic power

- Dmitriev wrote on X.

Billionaire Konstantin Malofeev, who was sanctioned by the Obama administration for financing pro-Kremlin separatists in Ukraine and interfering in elections in several countries, said that Alaskans "respectfully remember their Russian past and Orthodox present."

Russian military bloggers also celebrated, but restrained expectations, saying that "the meeting in Alaska has every chance of becoming historic if the West does not try to implement another plan." This was written, in particular, by pro-Kremlin military correspondent Alexander Kots.

Russian analysts said it was obvious that Trump seemed to have "backed down first, agreeing to the meeting."

At the same time, it is unlikely that the Kremlin has abandoned its ultimate goals for Ukraine - demilitarization, establishment of a pro-Russian regime, and neutral status outside NATO.

- the publication writes.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff "misunderstood" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Vladimir Putin still wants to fully control the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. He offered only a partial ceasefire - a refusal to attack energy facilities and large cities in the rear. But not a comprehensive ceasefire," a BILD source said.

Ihor Telezhnikov

