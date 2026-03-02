US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait - Media

Reports are circulating online about the crash of an American F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by UK Defence Journal, regional media reports and widely circulated social media posts claim that a US Air Force F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwait amid ongoing regional tensions. Initial reports indicate that the aircraft crashed in northern Kuwait, near the Iraqi border, presumably in a sparsely populated area next to the Khor Abdullah waterway, which separates Iraq and Kuwait.

According to initial reports citing Iraqi and Kuwaiti sources, the pilot reportedly successfully ejected before impact. Some local media outlets report that residents of the area assisted the pilot after landing. Around the same time, residents of some areas of Kuwait reportedly heard explosions and air raid sirens, as well as increased military activity in areas such as Jahra and the Tenth District. These reports remain unconfirmed.

Videos are widely circulating online, allegedly showing an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet rapidly descending, leaving a smoky trail with visible flames from one engine, before it disappears from view. The video appears to show the aircraft in its final moments before impact. The authenticity, timing, and exact location of the video have not yet been officially confirmed.

One widely cited report stated that an F-15 Eagle fighter jet operated by the US Air Force "reportedly crashed in Kuwait," and that additional videos are emerging. However, there has been no official statement regarding the loss of the aircraft, the circumstances of the incident, or the identification of the aircraft's modification.

Details about the cause of the crash, whether mechanical failure, hostile action, or another factor, have not been disclosed. There has also been no immediate official confirmation from the Pentagon or the US Air Force regarding the reports or the official confirmation of the pilot's status.

As of the time of writing, US authorities have not publicly confirmed the crash or provided additional details. UK Defence Journal has reached out to relevant officials for comments and clarification.

Background

The F-15 Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather tactical fighter designed to gain and maintain air superiority. According to the US Air Force, it combines high maneuverability, acceleration, range, and advanced avionics. Its high thrust-to-weight ratio and low wing loading are key factors in its effectiveness in air combat. The F-15E Strike Eagle variant is configured for both air superiority and deep strike missions.