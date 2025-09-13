"Undermines possibility of ceasefire": Britain, Germany and France condemn Israeli strikes on Qatar

Great Britain, Germany, and France condemn Israel's strikes on the Qatari capital, Doha, on September 9, as they "violate Qatar's sovereignty and risk further escalation of the conflict in the region." This is stated in a joint statement by the foreign ministers of these countries, published on the website of the British Foreign Office, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the strikes undermine the possibility of a ceasefire and the release of hostages taken by Hamas, and also distract from the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

We urgently call for an immediate cessation of Israel's military operations in Gaza City, which are causing massive displacement of civilians, civilian casualties, and destruction of critical infrastructure. –the statement reads.

At the same time, the diplomats condemned the "horrific crimes" committed by Hamas, "which must immediately and unconditionally release the hostages it holds, be disarmed, and permanently excluded from governing the Gaza Strip."

Recall

On September 9, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency launched a targeted strike on the senior leadership of Hamas in Qatar.

Hamas announced its readiness for immediate negotiations on the release of all prisoners in exchange for an end to the war and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

