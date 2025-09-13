$41.310.10
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 11316 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 11306 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 20116 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 27593 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 29831 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 27657 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22936 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32186 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20211 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
"Undermines possibility of ceasefire": Britain, Germany and France condemn Israeli strikes on Qatar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Great Britain, Germany and France condemned Israel's strikes on the Qatari capital Doha on September 9, calling them a violation of sovereignty and a risk of escalation. Diplomats also called for an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations in Gaza and condemned Hamas's crimes.

"Undermines possibility of ceasefire": Britain, Germany and France condemn Israeli strikes on Qatar

Great Britain, Germany, and France condemn Israel's strikes on the Qatari capital, Doha, on September 9, as they "violate Qatar's sovereignty and risk further escalation of the conflict in the region." This is stated in a joint statement by the foreign ministers of these countries, published on the website of the British Foreign Office, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the strikes undermine the possibility of a ceasefire and the release of hostages taken by Hamas, and also distract from the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

We urgently call for an immediate cessation of Israel's military operations in Gaza City, which are causing massive displacement of civilians, civilian casualties, and destruction of critical infrastructure.

–the statement reads.

At the same time, the diplomats condemned the "horrific crimes" committed by Hamas, "which must immediately and unconditionally release the hostages it holds, be disarmed, and permanently excluded from governing the Gaza Strip."

Recall

On September 9, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency launched a targeted strike on the senior leadership of Hamas in Qatar.

Hamas announced its readiness for immediate negotiations on the release of all prisoners in exchange for an end to the war and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
France
United Kingdom
Qatar
Germany
Gaza Strip