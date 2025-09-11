Trump demanded guarantees from Netanyahu that Israel would no longer attack Qatar

$41.210.09
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 154 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 1884 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 12233 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 30280 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 41370 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 91887 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 49560 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47371 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43332 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 83866 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)VideoSeptember 11, 01:25 AM • 28387 views
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - SvyrydenkoSeptember 11, 01:44 AM • 17664 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 17572 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 11187 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 11429 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 30253 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 91865 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 83854 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 63162 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 103734 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Friedrich Merz
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 3954 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 24823 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 89396 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 80775 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 76354 views
The Guardian
SWIFT
DJI Mavic
Falcon 9
SpaceX Starship

Trump demanded guarantees from Netanyahu that Israel would no longer attack Qatar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Donald Trump demanded a public commitment from Benjamin Netanyahu not to attack Qatar after the strike on Hamas leaders in Doha. The Israeli Prime Minister hinted at the possibility of a repeat attack if Hamas continues to harbor its leaders.

Trump demanded guarantees from Netanyahu that Israel would no longer attack Qatar

US President Donald Trump demanded a public commitment from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to launch new attacks on Qatar after a recent strike on Hamas leaders in Doha.

This was reported to Axios by two sources familiar with the situation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump learned about the Israeli operation only when the missiles were already in the air. Such an uncoordinated attack caused sharp dissatisfaction in the White House and serious concern among US partners in the region. The Qatari Prime Minister told Washington that his country would consider reviewing its security partnership with the US after this "act of betrayal."

I am very unhappy with the situation. I didn't like absolutely anything about this story

— Trump told reporters.

According to American officials, two phone calls between Trump and Netanyahu took place on Tuesday. 

This is unacceptable. I demand that you do not repeat this again

— Trump stated.

At the same time, Netanyahu himself did not publicly express regret. Moreover, in his video address, he hinted that he might order a repeat attack on Qatar if Hamas continues to hold its leaders there.

Countries that harbor terrorists have a choice: either you expel them, or you hold them accountable. If not, we will do it 

— the Israeli prime minister stated.

He compared Israel's actions to US operations after the September 11 attacks, when Americans pursued Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In Qatar, Israel's actions have already been called "state terrorism." Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called on the international community to hold Netanyahu accountable for violating international law. According to him, "the entire Persian Gulf is under threat."

European leaders and many countries around the world also condemned Israel's strike on Doha. Meanwhile, Hamas stated that the attack was unsuccessful, as its key leaders survived.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency launched a pinpoint strike on the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar. This leadership is responsible for the October 7 massacre and coordinating the war against Israel.

Hamas announced its readiness for immediate negotiations on the release of all prisoners in exchange for a ceasefire and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. This came after the latest address by US President Donald Trump.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World