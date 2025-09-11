Trump demanded guarantees from Netanyahu that Israel would no longer attack Qatar

US President Donald Trump demanded a public commitment from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to launch new attacks on Qatar after a recent strike on Hamas leaders in Doha.

This was reported to Axios by two sources familiar with the situation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump learned about the Israeli operation only when the missiles were already in the air. Such an uncoordinated attack caused sharp dissatisfaction in the White House and serious concern among US partners in the region. The Qatari Prime Minister told Washington that his country would consider reviewing its security partnership with the US after this "act of betrayal."

I am very unhappy with the situation. I didn't like absolutely anything about this story — Trump told reporters.

According to American officials, two phone calls between Trump and Netanyahu took place on Tuesday.

This is unacceptable. I demand that you do not repeat this again — Trump stated.

At the same time, Netanyahu himself did not publicly express regret. Moreover, in his video address, he hinted that he might order a repeat attack on Qatar if Hamas continues to hold its leaders there.

Countries that harbor terrorists have a choice: either you expel them, or you hold them accountable. If not, we will do it — the Israeli prime minister stated.

He compared Israel's actions to US operations after the September 11 attacks, when Americans pursued Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In Qatar, Israel's actions have already been called "state terrorism." Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called on the international community to hold Netanyahu accountable for violating international law. According to him, "the entire Persian Gulf is under threat."

European leaders and many countries around the world also condemned Israel's strike on Doha. Meanwhile, Hamas stated that the attack was unsuccessful, as its key leaders survived.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency launched a pinpoint strike on the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar. This leadership is responsible for the October 7 massacre and coordinating the war against Israel.

Hamas announced its readiness for immediate negotiations on the release of all prisoners in exchange for a ceasefire and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. This came after the latest address by US President Donald Trump.