Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7572 views

Due to enemy UAV activity, Ukrzaliznytsia is adjusting train traffic in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions. On some sections, railway connections have been replaced by bus transfers.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling

Due to the security situation and enemy drone activity, "Ukrzaliznytsia" is forced to adjust the train schedule in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions. As of January 31, railway connections on certain sections have been temporarily replaced by bus transfers for passenger safety. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the Zaporizhzhia region, due to constant UAV activity near railway infrastructure, traffic on the Zaporizhzhia – Dnipro section and in the opposite direction will be carried out by buses until at least 09:00 on February 1.

The railway has stabilized the power supply situation after outages, delays are minimal - Ukrzaliznytsia

A similar scheme operates in the Kharkiv region: passengers traveling on the Lozova – Barvinkove – Kramatorsk section are transferred to buses that travel on bypass routes.

Over the past day, thanks to the joint work of UZ and regional administrations, more than 2.2 thousand people were transported in this way.

Situation in Sumy region and security measures

In the Sumy direction, monitoring groups also record enemy drones on the train routes. Currently, train traffic has not been stopped, but railway workers make forced stops near shelters in case of immediate danger. Control over the situation in this section has been strengthened, and passengers are asked to be prepared for possible delays and to carefully monitor notifications in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application.

Russians have been shelling railway facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region for over a day - Kuleba

Stepan Haftko

Society
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
Lozova
Kramatorsk
Zaporizhzhia