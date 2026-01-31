"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling

Due to the security situation and enemy drone activity, "Ukrzaliznytsia" is forced to adjust the train schedule in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions. As of January 31, railway connections on certain sections have been temporarily replaced by bus transfers for passenger safety. This is reported by UNN.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, due to constant UAV activity near railway infrastructure, traffic on the Zaporizhzhia – Dnipro section and in the opposite direction will be carried out by buses until at least 09:00 on February 1.

A similar scheme operates in the Kharkiv region: passengers traveling on the Lozova – Barvinkove – Kramatorsk section are transferred to buses that travel on bypass routes.

Over the past day, thanks to the joint work of UZ and regional administrations, more than 2.2 thousand people were transported in this way.

Situation in Sumy region and security measures

In the Sumy direction, monitoring groups also record enemy drones on the train routes. Currently, train traffic has not been stopped, but railway workers make forced stops near shelters in case of immediate danger. Control over the situation in this section has been strengthened, and passengers are asked to be prepared for possible delays and to carefully monitor notifications in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application.

