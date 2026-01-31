The railway has stabilized the power supply situation after outages, delays are minimal - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
Power supply on the railway has been restored in almost all regions, trains are running on schedule. Kyiv City Express has resumed service with 20-30 minute delays.
Ukrzaliznytsia has stabilized the situation with energy supply after the outages, the company reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
The situation with energy supply on the railway, which arose due to external power outages, has been stabilized. Power supply has been restored in almost all regions - trains continue to run on their routes. Delays from the schedule are minimal and will be caught up.
At the stations, as noted, there is light and heating, and heating points are operating normally.
"Kyiv City Express has resumed movement. Estimated delays are 20-30 minutes. We are catching up with the schedule as much as possible," the message says.
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted31.01.26, 11:29 • 10945 views