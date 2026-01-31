The railway has stabilized the power supply situation after outages, delays are minimal - Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia has stabilized the situation with energy supply after the outages, the company reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

The situation with energy supply on the railway, which arose due to external power outages, has been stabilized. Power supply has been restored in almost all regions - trains continue to run on their routes. Delays from the schedule are minimal and will be caught up. - stated in UZ.

At the stations, as noted, there is light and heating, and heating points are operating normally.

"Kyiv City Express has resumed movement. Estimated delays are 20-30 minutes. We are catching up with the schedule as much as possible," the message says.

