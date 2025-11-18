$42.070.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian interceptor P1-Sun attracted the attention of many countries at the air show in the UAE

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Ukrainian drone system manufacturer SkyFall presented the modular interceptor P1-Sun at the Dubai Airshow. This FPV interceptor, designed to destroy Russian cruise missiles, interested delegations from the USA, France, and Great Britain.

Ukrainian interceptor P1-Sun attracted the attention of many countries at the air show in the UAE

SkyFall, a Ukrainian manufacturer of unmanned systems, demonstrated the new modular interceptor P1-Sun at the Dubai Airshow, in front of delegations from countries such as the USA, France, and Great Britain.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Ukrainian military drone manufacturer Shrike FPV, SkyFall, demonstrated its new interceptor outside its country at the Dubai Airshow.

The P1-Sun interceptor has a modular design with a 3D-printed body, and the company produces thousands per month. FPV stands for "first-person view," meaning the drone operator sees through cameras mounted on the device.

The initial maximum speed of the P1-Sun, 300 kilometers per hour, has been increased by 50%. The FPV interceptor can fly at a maximum altitude of 5000 meters. The interceptors were developed with the participation of frontline troops to destroy Russian Geran-2 cruise missiles.

Ukrainian defense companies are well-positioned to eventually sell their products to countries looking to bolster their arsenals,

- Bloomberg writes, citing analysts.

The Dubai Airshow was attended by official delegations from the USA, Latvia, Estonia, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, and Great Britain. This was confirmed to Bloomberg by a representative who asked not to be named due to the company's concerns about employee safety.

"Gulf armies may turn to Ukraine for munitions/FPV that block space as they seek cheaper but precise strike options," said Kelly Grieco, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington. "Tactical ISR and short-range reconnaissance drones could be attractive options for border protection, pipeline defense, and base defense."

Recall

Ukrainian drones have proven effective in war, destroying enemy equipment. UAV developments increase the country's defense capabilities and reduce dependence on imports.

Attempt to promote its weapons: Russia showcased a copy of an Israeli drone and an air defense system at an exhibition in Dubai17.11.25, 16:23 • 10024 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

