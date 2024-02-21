Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 66 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102899 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112637 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155243 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255591 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175126 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148453 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228848 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 33524 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 39039 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 45456 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 42899 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 31282 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228848 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214644 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240240 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226807 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102929 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74296 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80574 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113929 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114777 views
Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 66 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28801 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported 66 combat engagements along the frontline over the past day, with Russia launching air and missile strikes and shelling populated areas.

Over the last day, 66 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 125 air strikes, fired 124 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 2 unsuccessful offensive attempts near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, the enemy attacked our units 8 times near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny, Vyymka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Ivanivske in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkine, Severne and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupants made 20 attempts to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the enemy tried 7 times to improve its tactical position south of Prechystivka and Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

On the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions and repel attacks by the occupying forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 1 unsuccessful attack.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Contact us about advertising