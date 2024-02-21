Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 66 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Over the last day, 66 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 125 air strikes, fired 124 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 2 unsuccessful offensive attempts near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, the enemy attacked our units 8 times near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny, Vyymka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Ivanivske in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkine, Severne and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupants made 20 attempts to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the enemy tried 7 times to improve its tactical position south of Prechystivka and Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

On the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions and repel attacks by the occupying forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 1 unsuccessful attack.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 15 strikes against occupants - General Staff