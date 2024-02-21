Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 15 strikes against occupants - General Staff
The General Staff reported that Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 strikes on Russian troops, hitting 10 places of concentration of personnel and 5 anti-aircraft installations, while missile forces struck 9 places of concentration, a fuel depot and 12 artillery positions.
During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and 5 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning report, UNN reports.
Details
Missile troops also struck at:
- 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,
- 1 warehouse of fuels and lubricants,
- 12 enemy artillery pieces.
