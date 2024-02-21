Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 15 strikes against occupants - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and 5 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning report, UNN reports.

Details

Missile troops also struck at:

9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

1 warehouse of fuels and lubricants,

12 enemy artillery pieces.

