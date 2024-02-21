Air Force shoots down 13 out of 19 shaheeds and an X-59 missile

On the night of February 21, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 13 enemy attack drones in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers attacked:

S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile (Rostov region),

X-59 guided missile (Belgorod region),

4 X-22 cruise missiles (Rostov region),

19 attack drones of type "Shahed" (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation).

As a result of combat operations, an X-59 guided missile was destroyed in Poltava region and 13 out of 19 "shaheds" in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Some of the six unhit enemy UAVs did not reach their targets.

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

