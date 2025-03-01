Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed over 1000 occupants and 61 artillery systems in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released the losses of Russian troops for February 28-March 1, 2025. The enemy lost 1,050 soldiers, 61 artillery systems, 15 armored personnel carriers and other equipment.
Over the past 24 hours, from February 28 to March 1, the enemy army lost 1050 soldiers, 61 artillery systems of various models and 15 armored combat vehicles in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 03/01/25 are approximately:
- personnel - 875610 (+1050) persons liquidated
- tanks - 10233 (+11)
- armored combat vehicles - 21249 (+15)
- artillery systems - 23908 (+61)
- RSV - 1304 (+1)
- air defense systems - 1088 (+1)
- airplanes - 370 (0)
- helicopters - 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 27402 (+128)
- cruise missiles - 3085 (0)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 39101 (+107)
- special equipment - 3763 (0)
Recall
On Saturday, March 01, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 48 Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted over various regions. Most drones were shot down over the Tver region (21) and occupied Crimea (11).
According to the ISW on March 1, the occupants achieved advance near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka and in the west of Zaporizhzhia region. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector.
Elon Musk, the head of DOGE in the Trump administration, called for a review of the use of US military aid to Ukraine. The Trump administration is considering cutting off all arms supplies to Kyiv.
The Trump administration does not plan to announce new military aid packages for Ukraine. However, previously approved arms and equipment shipments under Biden continue to arrive in Kyiv.
