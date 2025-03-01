If joining NATO is impossible, let's build an alternative - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine proposed to build NATO in Ukraine if accession is not possible. European countries are ready to deploy military contingents in Ukraine to ensure security.
Ukraine continues to look for ways to ensure its own security, and even if it is not joining NATO, Kyiv has its own alternatives. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, according to a correspondent of UNN.
We raise this topic about NATO, about the fastest way, but not all countries are on this side. I said: okay, if not NATO, then no one insists. If not NATO, let's build NATO in Ukraine. This is my position,
Zelenskyy also reminded that some European countries are ready to deploy their contingents in Ukraine, and the United States could also help to guarantee Europe's security.
Look at Europe, it is strong. It has become stronger, but they also want to have allies like the United States. That's what I was talking about. I just want to understand what they want,
Recall
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine had secured the support of Northern Europe and the Baltic states, but that the role of the United States was important and there were different visions of the number.