Ukrainian and Polish law enforcement detained a group of drug dealers selling methadone in the EU

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with Polish investigators , dismantled a transnational group of drug traffickers who manufactured and sold methadone to Ukraine and the EU. The largest laboratory in Poland was destroyed. Seven members of the syndicate, headed by the organizer, were detained in Ukraine and Poland, said Deputy Head of the National Police Andriy Nebytov, UNN reports.

A total of 195 kilograms of crystal methadone was reportedly seized, as well as 153 kilograms of Alpha-PVP and more than 430 liters of reaction mixtures prepared for the final stage of production, 2 tons of precursors needed for the production of synthetic drugs.

Seven members of the syndicate, led by the organizer, were detained in Ukraine and Poland.

Nebytov also said that since the beginning of the year, police have dismantled the activities, investigated and sent to court 113 criminal proceedings against organized groups and criminal organizations in the field of drug trafficking. More than 2000 drug dealers were exposed and brought to justice.

