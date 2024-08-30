ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukrainian and Polish law enforcement detained a group of drug dealers selling methadone in the EU

Ukrainian and Polish law enforcement detained a group of drug dealers selling methadone in the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13462 views

The Department for Combating Drug Crimes of the Criminal Police, together with investigators and colleagues from Poland, dismantled a transnational group of drug traffickers who manufactured and sold methadone to Ukraine and the European Union.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with Polish investigators , dismantled a transnational group of drug traffickers who manufactured and sold methadone to Ukraine and the EU. The largest laboratory in Poland was destroyed. Seven members of the syndicate, headed by the organizer, were detained in Ukraine  and Poland, said Deputy Head of the National Police Andriy Nebytov, UNN reports. 

An international police operation has just been completed. The Department for Combating Drug Crimes of the Criminal Police, together with investigators and colleagues from the Republic of Poland, dismantled a transnational group of drug traffickers who manufactured and sold methadone to Ukraine and the European Union. The largest laboratory in Poland was destroyed, as well as mobile laboratories in Ukraine and Poland

- Nebytov wrote on Facebook.

A total of 195 kilograms of crystal methadone was reportedly seized, as well as 153 kilograms of Alpha-PVP and more than 430 liters of reaction mixtures prepared for the final stage of production, 2 tons of precursors needed for the production of synthetic drugs.

Seven members of the syndicate, led by the organizer, were detained in Ukraine and Poland. 

Nebytov also said that since the beginning of the year, police have dismantled the activities, investigated and sent to court 113 criminal proceedings against organized groups and criminal organizations in the field of drug trafficking. More than 2000 drug dealers were exposed and brought to justice. 

Monthly production of up to 100 kg of heavy psychotropics: law enforcement officers neutralize drug syndicate27.08.24, 16:58 • 13443 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World

