Images over photos in posts, new fonts and animations: Instagram has released an update

The social network Instagram is offering users new creative tools, including the ability to add text and additional images to photos. UNN writes about this with reference to the platform's blog.

The social network adds new and unique fonts, animations, and effects in a simplified text tool to videos and stories. Now you can animate your text.

In addition, you can also add text to photos in your posts and layer images with stickers. The company claims that “it gives you the creative flexibility to make your content stand out and explore new, more interesting stories with photos and carousels.

To add text to your own photos, you need to select photo to post from your gallery, tap the text button to add text, or the gallery button in the upper right corner to add additional images as stickers.

Next, you can tap the sticker itself to change its shape. Users can choose from the following shapes: rectangle, square, circle, heart, or star.

In addition, Instagram increased the carousel limit to 20 photos and videos per post.

