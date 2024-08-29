The oldest film festival in the world started in Venice on the island of Lido: a selection of films presented

The 81st Venice Film Festival started yesterday. It will last until September 7. A number of films have been selected to participate in the competition, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The Venice Film Festival started this Wednesday, August 28, and will last 11 days, until September 7.

Films that premiered in Venice have received Oscar nominations and won awards from the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts. According to CNN, the festival is an ideal place to watch actors, producers and directors.

This year, the best works selected for the competition are among the best:

“The Joker: Delirium for Two”, directed by Todd Phillips;

“Queer, directed by Luca Guadagnino;

“I'm Still Here, directed by Walter Salles;

“The Room Next Door, directed by Pedro Almodóvar;

And also:

“Babygirl” with Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas;

“Maria” with Angelina Jolie.

Full list of movies:

“The Room Next Door” by Pedro Almodóvar;

“Battlefield,” de Gianni Amelio;

“Their children after them”, by Ludovic & Zoran Boukherma;

“The Brutalist, by Brady Corbet;

“Playing with fire”, by Delphine & Muriel Coulin;

“Vermiglio”, de Maura Delpero;

“Iddu (Sicilian Letters)”, de Fabio Grassadonia & by Antonio Piazza;

“Queer”, de Luca Guadagnino;

“Love”, de Dag Johan Haugerud;

“April”, de Dea Kulumbegashvili;

“The Order”, de Justin Kurzel;

“Maria”, de Pablo Larraín;

“Trois amies”, de Emmanuel Mouret;

“Kill the Jockey”, de Luis Ortega;

“Coringa: Delírio a Dois”, de Todd Phillips;

“Babygirl”, de Halina Reijn;

“Ainda Estou Aqui”, de Walter Salles;

“Diva Futura”, de Giulia Louise Steigerwalt;

“Harvest”, de Athina Rachel Tsangari;

“Youth (Homecoming)”, de Wang Bing; e

“Stranger Eyes”, de Yeo Siew Hua.

