The oldest film festival in the world started in Venice on the island of Lido: a selection of films presented

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128260 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133115 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219039 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164126 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159494 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145755 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112696 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196867 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105233 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 92561 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108173 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105027 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 80754 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 67240 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 219039 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209583 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196867 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223217 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210887 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 45003 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 67240 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154331 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153316 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157232 views
Actual
The oldest film festival in the world started in Venice on the island of Lido: a selection of films presented

The oldest film festival in the world started in Venice on the island of Lido: a selection of films presented

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103979 views

The 81st Venice Film Festival has started on the island of Lido and will run until September 7. Among the films presented are new works by Todd Phillips, Luca Guadagnino, Pedro Almodóvar and other famous directors.

The 81st Venice Film Festival started yesterday. It will last until September 7. A number of films have been selected to participate in the competition, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The Venice Film Festival started this Wednesday, August 28, and will last 11 days, until September 7.

Image

Films that premiered in Venice have received Oscar nominations and won awards from the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts.  According to CNN, the festival is an ideal place to watch actors, producers and directors.

Image

This year, the best works selected for the competition are among the best:

“The Joker: Delirium for Two”, directed by Todd Phillips;

“Queer, directed by Luca Guadagnino;

“I'm Still Here, directed by Walter Salles;

“The Room Next Door, directed by Pedro Almodóvar;

And also:

“Babygirl” with Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas;

“Maria” with Angelina Jolie.

Image

Full list of movies:

“The Room Next Door” by Pedro Almodóvar;

“Battlefield,” de Gianni Amelio;

“Their children after them”, by Ludovic & Zoran Boukherma;

“The Brutalist, by Brady Corbet;

“Playing with fire”, by Delphine & Muriel Coulin;

“Vermiglio”, de Maura Delpero;

“Iddu (Sicilian Letters)”, de Fabio Grassadonia & by Antonio Piazza;

“Queer”, de Luca Guadagnino;

“Love”, de Dag Johan Haugerud;

“April”, de Dea Kulumbegashvili;

“The Order”, de Justin Kurzel;

“Maria”, de Pablo Larraín;

“Trois amies”, de Emmanuel Mouret;

“Kill the Jockey”, de Luis Ortega;

“Coringa: Delírio a Dois”, de Todd Phillips;

“Babygirl”, de Halina Reijn;

“Ainda Estou Aqui”, de Walter Salles;

“Diva Futura”, de Giulia Louise Steigerwalt;

“Harvest”, de Athina Rachel Tsangari;

“Youth (Homecoming)”, de Wang Bing; e

“Stranger Eyes”, de Yeo Siew Hua.

Image

To recap

UNN offers a selection of five fascinating psychological thrillers to watch over the weekend. Among the recommended films are Nocturnal Animals, The Joker, Anatomy of a Fall, Fresh, and The Illusion of Safety.

"The Oscar for Best Picture goes to "Openhemer"11.03.24, 05:14 • 31236 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising