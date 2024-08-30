An enemy combatant hits the entrance of a 12-story building in Kharkiv: at least two people are killed, five wounded

As a result of the enemy's GAB hitting the entrance of a 12-story building in Kharkiv, there are victims and wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"In the Industrial district, an enemy combat vehicle hit the entrance of a 12-story building.

According to preliminary data, at least two people were killed and five wounded," said Synehubov.

Enemy attack with KABAs: in Kharkiv, the enemy hit a 12-storey building, there are destructions

A child was killed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv at a playground in the Nemyshlyansky district. At least three wounded in the area, two more dead in the Industrial district.